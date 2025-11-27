403
Accident at Kunming Railway Station Claims Lives
(MENAFN) Eleven individuals lost their lives and two others were wounded on Thursday in Yunnan province, located in southwest China, after a test train performing "seismic detection" collided with construction workers who had entered the tracks at a curved section of the Luoyang Town Railway Station in Kunming, state media reported.
Authorities promptly activated an emergency response plan, and an investigation into the incident has been initiated, according to a media outlet.
The station has since returned to normal operations, while the injured are receiving medical care.
Officials stated that they intend to hold those accountable "in accordance with the law," analyze the incident to draw future lessons, and implement measures to ensure the "safety and stability of railway operations."
