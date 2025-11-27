403
Trump Presses Japanese PM to Tone Down Taiwan Stance
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump pressed Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi Wednesday to tone down her statements regarding Taiwan following a phone conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping, media reported, citing officials with knowledge of the discussions.
The extraordinary back-to-back diplomatic exchanges have sparked alarm in Tokyo over Washington's apparent readiness to place trade harmony with Beijing above regional security concerns.
Xi, infuriated by Takaichi's recent declaration that Japan might participate in military action should China invade Taiwan, devoted nearly half of a sixty-minute call lobbying Trump on Beijing's territorial claims to the self-ruled island.
Chinese officials portrayed Taiwan's "return to China" as a fundamental element of the post–World War II international framework and highlighted the joint obligation of Washington and Beijing to preserve worldwide stability.
Hours later, Trump contacted Takaichi and recommended she refrain from inflaming tensions with Beijing over Taiwan's sovereignty status.
Though he stopped short of demanding she withdraw her remarks, his appeal to "lower the volume" alarmed Japanese officials, who interpreted the message as indicating Taiwan-related disputes could jeopardize a freshly negotiated US-China trade agreement.
That accord features a Chinese pledge to purchase increased quantities of American agricultural products—a politically charged matter for Trump, who has consistently touted farm exports as a triumph for US producers.
In a statement to media, Trump lauded relations with China and emphasized advantages for US agriculture.
"The United States' relationship with China is very good, and that's also very good for Japan, who is our dear and close ally," he said.
"Anything good for our farmers is good for me," he added.
Japan has not yet officially commented on the call.
