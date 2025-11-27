Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan's Baku Hosts 12Th Session Of OTS Working Group On Media And Information (PHOTO)

2025-11-27 02:04:57
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27.​ Azerbaijan's Baku is hosting the 12th meeting of the Working Group on Media and Information of the Organisation of Turkic States (OTS), Trend reports.

The session will open with a keynote speech by Rasim Baghirov, Director of the International Relations and Documentation Department at the Media Development Agency of Azerbaijan. Following this, Ömer Kocaman, Deputy Secretary General of the OTS, is also expected to address the participants.

The meeting will take a deep dive into the implementation of the OTS's Media and Information Action Plan for 2025 and will feature a number of panel sessions to boot.

Will be updated

