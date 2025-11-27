Azerbaijan's Baku Hosts 12Th Session Of OTS Working Group On Media And Information (PHOTO)
The session will open with a keynote speech by Rasim Baghirov, Director of the International Relations and Documentation Department at the Media Development Agency of Azerbaijan. Following this, Ömer Kocaman, Deputy Secretary General of the OTS, is also expected to address the participants.
The meeting will take a deep dive into the implementation of the OTS's Media and Information Action Plan for 2025 and will feature a number of panel sessions to boot.
