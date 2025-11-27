Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan Keen In Media And Communication Partnerships With Turkic States - Director


2025-11-27 02:04:57
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27.​ Azerbaijan considers the Organisation of Turkic States (OTS) one of its closest partners and is keen to strengthen collaboration in media and communication with member states, said Rasim Baghirov, Director of the International Relations and Documentation Department at the Media Development Agency of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Speaking at the 12th meeting of the OTS Media and Information Working Group, Baghirov drove home the point that these events are the bread and butter for both the organization and its member states.

“Member countries are eager to participate in these events, and we are always enthusiastic about contributing to projects implemented by Turkic states, particularly in the media sector,” he said.

Trend News Agency

