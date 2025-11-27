Iran Demonstrates Serious Stance On Rational Nuclear Program Discussions FM

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Iran is demonstrating seriousness in engaging in constructive discussions to prove the peaceful nature of its nuclear program, said the country's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, Trend reports.

Speaking during a meeting with France's Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot in Paris on November 26, Araghchi emphasized that Iran has a legal right to use nuclear energy for peaceful purposes.

He stressed that parties that first violated the law by withdrawing from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action and then carried out military attacks on Iran's nuclear facilities must halt these actions and be held accountable.

The Iranian minister noted that steps taken by the European trio (the UK, France, and Germany) at the United Nations Security Council and the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency contributed to the current tensions.

During the meeting, the two ministers discussed developments in Western Asia, the war in Ukraine, international security issues, and Iran's peaceful nuclear program. They underlined the importance of efforts to reduce tensions and strengthen international peace.

The ministers also reviewed bilateral relations between Iran and France, emphasizing the significance of continuing consultations to remove obstacles and simplify interactions between the two countries.