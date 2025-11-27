On NC's Crucial CWC Day, MP Aga Ruhullah Heads To Ganderbal

Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi

Ganderbal- On the day when the National Conference is holding its Central Working Committee (CWC) meeting in Srinagar, its estranged Srinagar MP, Aga Ruhullah Mehdi, is visiting Ganderbal to meet farmers.

The MP is expected to interact with farmers today afternoon at Bunpora, Tulmulla, in the Ganderbal assembly segment, which is represented by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, reported news agency KNO.

He is also expected to visit the family of a Kangan youth who died in the Red Fort blast in New Delhi.

Ruhullah has been at odds with the National Conference over a gamut of issues including rationalization of reservation.

The office of the MP said that he has neither been invited nor is he aware of any such meeting.

The session is expected to discuss, among other matters, the party's defeat in the Budgam by-poll.