Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
On NC's Crucial CWC Day, MP Aga Ruhullah Heads To Ganderbal

On NC's Crucial CWC Day, MP Aga Ruhullah Heads To Ganderbal


2025-11-27 02:03:00
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)
Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi

Ganderbal- On the day when the National Conference is holding its Central Working Committee (CWC) meeting in Srinagar, its estranged Srinagar MP, Aga Ruhullah Mehdi, is visiting Ganderbal to meet farmers.

The MP is expected to interact with farmers today afternoon at Bunpora, Tulmulla, in the Ganderbal assembly segment, which is represented by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, reported news agency KNO.

He is also expected to visit the family of a Kangan youth who died in the Red Fort blast in New Delhi.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ruhullah has been at odds with the National Conference over a gamut of issues including rationalization of reservation.

The office of the MP said that he has neither been invited nor is he aware of any such meeting.

The session is expected to discuss, among other matters, the party's defeat in the Budgam by-poll.

MENAFN27112025000215011059ID1110404207



Kashmir Observer

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search