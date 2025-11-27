71,498 Orion Corporation A shares converted into B shares

In accordance with Section 3 of the Articles of Association of Orion Corporation, 71,498 A shares have been converted into 71,498 B shares. The conversion has been entered into the Trade Register on 27 November 2025.

The total number of shares in Orion Corporation is 141,134,278 which, after the conversion, consists of 31,770,319 A shares and 109,363,959 B shares. The number of votes of the company's shares is after the conversion 744,770,339.

Orion Corporation