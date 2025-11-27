The Boxery Announces Packaging Standards To Lower Damage Using Wholesale Shipping Boxes

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The Boxery, a national packaging supplier of corrugated cartons and fulfillment essentials, announced updated packaging standards designed to reduce in‐transit damage at scale. The guidance centers on right‐sizing, board strength selection, and process controls that help e‐commerce and retail operations improve delivered‐in‐full rates while lowering total cost per order.

Why damage reduction matters now

Across parcel and LTL networks, product damage drives avoidable returns, replacements, and labor time. Industry bodies and carriers continue to emphasize dimensional weight, handling limits, and packaging suitability as determinants of safe delivery. Selecting the appropriate box size, board grade, and internal protection is one of the highest‐leverage ways to reduce breakage without adding complexity.

The Boxery's damage‐reduction standards

The standards distill proven practices from packaging engineering and high‐volume fulfillment environments. Highlights include:

- Right‐size first: Choose the smallest practical footprint that maintains product clearance. Reducing void space lowers impact energy, limits crush risk, and can help avoid unnecessary dimensional charges.

- Match board grade to risk: Use ECT 32 single‐wall for general, lightweight goods; step up to ECT 44 or double‐wall options for dense, fragile, or multi‐unit packs. For heavy SKUs or long sides, evaluate BCT and stacking needs.

- Stabilize the interior: Lock products in place with fit‐for‐purpose void fill (kraft paper, on‐demand air systems) or corrugated inserts. Avoid over‐padding that can increase DIM while still allowing movement.

- Strength at the edges: Protect corners and load paths; these are the first failure points during stacking and lateral impacts.

- Seal for the journey: Use pressure‐sensitive tape of appropriate width and adhesive; reinforce seams on heavy or high‐value shipments.

- Process checks: Add sample drop/compression checks per SKU family during onboarding and after significant product or route changes.

- Sustainability by design: Prefer recycled‐content corrugate and light‐touch, mono‐color branding to preserve recyclability while meeting presentation goals.

How operations can apply the standards

Most damage reduction comes from a few targeted changes:

- Audit your top 20 shipped SKUs by volume and margin. Identify over‐boxed items, fragile/dense SKUs shipped in ECT 32, and any with above‐average return damage codes.

- Consolidate size assortments to a core set that minimizes void while improving pallet density and bin locations. A smaller, smarter set simplifies reordering and training.

- Map products to board grades (e.g., single‐wall ECT 32 for light apparel; double‐wall for dense items or multi‐unit packs). Validate with quick drop and edge crush checks.

- Standardize sealing by weight class and route profile; specify tape type, width, and seam pattern to remove variability between shifts.

These steps typically reduce breakage and reship costs while improving carrier handling outcomes. They also reduce excess materials, aligning with sustainability targets without sacrificing protection.

