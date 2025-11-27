403
Türkiye’s Security Council Urges Immediate Halt to Gaza Violations
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s National Security Council declared on Wednesday that Israel must immediately stop its operations that undermine the Gaza ceasefire and must meet its responsibilities.
According to a statement shared by Türkiye's Communications Directorate on the Turkish social platform NSosyal, Ankara emphasized its willingness to take part in any frameworks designed to ensure stability in Gaza and to aid reconstruction activities.
This announcement followed a council meeting led by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Presidential Complex in Ankara.
The statement reaffirmed that Türkiye will persist in supporting the peace, wellbeing, and safety of every segment of the Syrian population.
The gathering also reviewed current developments in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, stressing Türkiye’s ongoing collaboration with international partners to help achieve a fair and enduring peace.
The council highlighted the necessity of pursuing diplomatic avenues amid signs of possible escalation.
Additionally, members received updates on Türkiye’s counterterrorism operations targeting the PKK/KCK-PYD/YPG and FETO organizations, as well as on broader international trends.
Within the framework of the "Terror-Free Türkiye" objective, the council discussed comprehensive strategies aimed at ending terrorism permanently and bolstering the nation’s unity and cohesion.
