MENAFN - UkrinForm

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, Ukraine's defense forces have destroyed 11,373 (+1) Russian tanks, 23,628 (+3) armored fighting vehicles, 34,709 (+21) artillery systems, 1,550 (+1) multiple rocket launchers, 1,253 (+1) anti-aircraft warfare systems, and 3,995 cruise missiles. The Russian army has also lost 430 (+2) warplanes, 347 helicopters, 85,174 (+214) tactical unmanned aerial systems, 28 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 68,351 (+109) vehicles and fuel trucks, and 4,008 (+1) pieces of special equipment.

Figures on enemy losses are being updated.

As Ukrinform reported, on November 26, as of 22:00, there were 216 combat engagements on the front.

