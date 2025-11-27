Cyclone Ditwah Alert: IMD Confirms Depression Over Southwest Bay Of Bengal - Latest Updates

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) A low-pressure system in the southwest Bay of Bengal has beefed up into Cyclone 'Tithwa'. It's expected to head towards northern Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, so a red alert for super heavy rain has been declared for 6 districts.

The Northeast Monsoon, which brings heavy rainfall to Tamil Nadu, started on October 16. Since October, continuous heavy rain across the state caused water levels to rise rapidly.

Then, since the beginning of November, there wasn't much rain. Now, with the Northeast Monsoon picking up again, a red alert has been issued for heavy rain over 21 cm on the 29th and 30th. The weather center has also given a key update on the cyclone.

The low-pressure area over the southwest Bay of Bengal and nearby Sri Lankan coast has intensified into a deep depression. The IMD says it will become a cyclone in 12 hours and head towards North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and South Andhra.

Because of this, a red alert for extremely heavy rain has been issued for 6 districts in Tamil Nadu the day after tomorrow. The cyclone is named 'Tithwa', suggested by Yemen. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Weatherman Pradeep John posted on X that Cyclone 'Tithwa' is heading towards Chennai.

Cyclone Tithwa, forming near Sri Lanka, will head towards Chennai. It's still unclear if it will make landfall near Chennai or stay at sea. He stated that on Nov 29, very heavy rain is expected in Nagai, Tiruvarur, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, and Puducherry.