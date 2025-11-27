Dharmendra Flop Films: 7 Movies That Cost The Makers Crores Check Here

Dharmendra Flop Movies: Dharmendra passed away on November 24th. He acted in numerous films during his career, many of which proved to be disasters alongside his more known ones. So, let's find out which ones they were

Released in 1994, 'Juari' didn't perform well at the box office, grossing a total of ₹1.75 crore.

Released in 1995, Maidan-e-Jung, starring Dharmendra and Akshay Kumar, grossed ₹4.22 crore at the box office.

Released in 2018, the film "Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se" grossed ₹9.51 crore (approximately $1.5 million USD). The film also starred Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, and Bobby Deol.

Dharmendra's 1995 film 'Paapi Devta' was a disaster, grossing only ₹1.5 crore.

The film 'Aatank' starred Dharmendra and Hema Malini in the lead roles. It grossed ₹3.64 crore.

The film "Patthar Aur Payal" was released in 2000. Starring Dharmendra and Hema Malini in the lead roles, it grossed ₹1.75 crore (US$1.75 million) at the box office.

The film Tell Me O Khuda was released in 2011. It grossed ₹9.3 million (approximately $1.2 million USD) and proved to be a super flop.