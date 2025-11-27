New Delhi: Kabul Envoy Appointment Awaits Embassy Operational Readiness

India's foreign ministry says it has not yet decided when to appoint a new ambassador to Afghanistan, even as tensions between Kabul and Islamabad escalate and regional security deteriorates. New Delhi maintains only a limited diplomatic presence in Kabul, pending what it calls“operational requirements.”

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal told reporters on Wednesday that the timing of any ambassadorial appointment“depends on the operational and functional needs” of India's mission in Afghanistan. He said internal reviews were still underway and details would be announced once finalised.

Jaiswal also described Taliban Commerce Minister Nooruddin Azizi's recent trip to New Delhi as“successful,” with both sides agreeing to resume air-cargo services soon.

The comments came as relations between Pakistan and the Taliban hit a new low. Islamabad this week carried out fresh airstrikes in eastern Afghanistan, targeting areas in Khost, Kunar and Paktika. According to Taliban officials, the strikes killed ten civilians, including nine children and a woman, and wounded several others. Pakistan has not publicly commented on the reported casualties.

The escalation follows more than a month of border closures and intensified Pakistani accusations that militant groups operate from Afghanistan soil, claims the Taliban deny. Analysts say the growing friction has pushed Kabul to seek alternative trade corridors, including through Iran and India.

New Delhi, which has kept cautious but steady engagement with the Taliban, recently deployed a technical team to its Kabul embassy but continues to avoid formal recognition of the Taliban administration. Officials say any expansion of diplomatic activity will depend on security and the ability to safely deploy additional staff.

Indian commentators note that India's outreach, including revived air routes, could offer Kabul limited economic breathing space at a time when Pakistan's military pressure and border shutdowns have severely disrupted regional commerce. However, they also stress that India is unlikely to take major diplomatic steps until the security environment becomes more predictable.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram