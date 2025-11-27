Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Former 38 IDP Families Returned Jabrayil's Horovlu Village

2025-11-27 01:08:02
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

In line with the instructions of President Ilham Aliyev, the Great Return to the territories liberated from occupation continues.

Azernews reports that the former IDP families relocating to the village of Horovlu in the Jabrayil district had previously been temporarily settled in various parts of the country, mainly in dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings.

At this stage, 38 families (139 people) have been resettled in the village of Horovlu.

The returning residents expressed their gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva for the comprehensive state support provided to them. They also conveyed their appreciation to the valiant Azerbaijani Army, whose heroic soldiers and officers liberated the homeland, and paid tribute to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives in this cause.

AzerNews

