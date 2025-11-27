Azerbaijani Oil Moves Up In Price

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri Light crude at Italy's Augusta port, on a CIF basis, went up by $0.48, or 0.74 percent, on November 26 from the previous level, coming in at $65.28 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend.

At Türkiye's Ceyhan port, the FOB price of Azeri Light crude grew by $0.49, or 0.78 percent, to $63.17 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude dipped by $0.54, or 1.2 percent, to $44.31 per barrel, while Brent Dated crude from the North Sea rose by $0.71, or 1.13 percent, to $63.55 per barrel.

Azerbaijan's 2025 state budget is based on an average oil price of $70 per barrel.