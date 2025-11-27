403
The Secret Of Tea Introduces As The Global Tea Platform For Premium Indian Teas
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, Maharashtra Nov 27, 2025 - The Secret of Tea, the curated global tea platform, has officially launched to connect authentic Specialty and Orthodox Indian teas with consumers across the globe. Conceptualized by entrepreneur Irfan Danawala, the platform blends commerce, education, and culture - offering a one-of-its-kind space that celebrates tea as an experience, not just a beverage.
"I believe every cup of tea is a story waiting to be told. It's not just about brewing leaves-it's about brewing culture, tradition, and human connection. The Secret of Tea is my way of honoring India's legacy and giving it a global stage," says Irfan Danawala, Founder.
Unlike conventional tea websites, The Secret of Tea offers a complete tea ecosystem. Beyond its e-commerce offerings, visitors can explore brewing knowledge, tea blogs, food pairing ideas, tea trivia, partner profiles, tea recipes, and an upcoming tea tourism category. Each tea carries its unique story and origin, allowing users to connect directly with gardens and growers.
Sourced from India's most iconic regions - Darjeeling, Assam, Nilgiris, and Kangra - the teas are curated for authenticity, freshness, and traceability. From orthodox and handcrafted teas to tisanes and signature blends, the platform reflects the craftsmanship and diversity of Indian tea at its finest.
Backing this vision is Mr. Giriraj Navratan Damani, angel investor and mentor, whose belief and business insight have been pivotal in shaping The Secret of Tea into a world-class venture.
The platform is also guided by Susmita Das Gupta, Tea Advisor to The Secret of Tea. With decades of expertise, she ensures that the platform remains rooted in authenticity, education, and the evolving art of tea appreciation.
With this launch, The Secret of Tea aims to redefine how tea is perceived - transforming it from a daily ritual into a global cultural experience.
Website:
Thakur Niwas, 1st floor, 5A/5B 195, J. Tata Road, Churchgate, Mumbai 400020, Maharashtra, India
The Secret of Tea is the world's first curated global tea platform, dedicated to bringing India's finest Specialty and Orthodox teas and tea stories to a worldwide audience. The platform integrates e-commerce with education, storytelling, and sustainability, offering tea lovers an authentic and enriching experience.
