Production From Iran's Joint Gas Field With Qatar Augments

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Production from the South Pars gas field (North Dome in Qatar), a joint gas field between Iran and Qatar, has increased by 1.5 billion cubic meters this year compared to last year due to a decrease in repair days, Managing Director of Iran's Pars Oil and Gas Company Touraj Dehghani told local media, Trend reports.

According to him, repair work at the South Pars gas field was completed 27 days earlier. The rich gas produced is equivalent to about nine million barrels of oil.

Dehghani said that big-time repair work on 35 platforms of the South Pars gas field kicked off in mid-May and wrapped up successfully in just 176 days.

The South Pars gas field, also known as North Dome in Qatar, is a collaborative gas field shared between Iran and Qatar. Reports have come out that the gas reserves in this field add up to 51 trillion cubic meters, with 36 trillion cubic meters ready to be tapped into. Iran comes in with a share of 14 trillion cubic meters of gas and 18 billion barrels of gas condensate.



The Iranian section of South Pars includes 24 development phases launched since 2002. The country currently produces around 700 million cubic meters of gas per day from the field. Total investment in the project has reached $90 billion, with the Iranian section accounting for roughly 33 percent of Iran's total gas production. On the Iranian side, the gas fields have been built up by Iran, while on the Qatari side, they have been taken over mainly by foreign companies.

