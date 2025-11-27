Production From Iran's Joint Gas Field With Qatar Augments
According to him, repair work at the South Pars gas field was completed 27 days earlier. The rich gas produced is equivalent to about nine million barrels of oil.
Dehghani said that big-time repair work on 35 platforms of the South Pars gas field kicked off in mid-May and wrapped up successfully in just 176 days.
The South Pars gas field, also known as North Dome in Qatar, is
a collaborative gas field shared between Iran and Qatar. Reports
have come out that the gas reserves in this field add up to 51
trillion cubic meters, with 36 trillion cubic meters ready to be
tapped into. Iran comes in with a share of 14 trillion cubic meters
of gas and 18 billion barrels of gas condensate.
The Iranian section of South Pars includes 24 development phases launched since 2002. The country currently produces around 700 million cubic meters of gas per day from the field. Total investment in the project has reached $90 billion, with the Iranian section accounting for roughly 33 percent of Iran's total gas production. On the Iranian side, the gas fields have been built up by Iran, while on the Qatari side, they have been taken over mainly by foreign companies.
