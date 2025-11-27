Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Crude Oil Drop 51 Cents Wed. To USD 63.57 Pb - KPC


2025-11-27 12:03:47
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 27 (KUNA) -- Kuwait crude oil dropped 51 cents during Wednesday's trading to reach USD 63.57 per barrel compared with USD 64.08 pb the day before, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) said Thursday.
Brent future rose 65 cents to USD 63.13 pb and West Texas Intermediate edged 70 cents higher to USD 58.65 pb. (end)
