China's Cultural Advantage In The AI Age

MENAFN - Asia Times) As artificial intelligence (AI) surpasses human capability, the societies best positioned to steer superintelligence will not be the most technologically advanced but the most culturally prepared. China, with its Confucian-Daoist substrate, meets this criterion better than most.

Scaled up, state-coordinated and informed by a living tradition that values long-term collective flourishing, China, together with Confucian East Asia, is well-placed to drive the development of AI and transform its purpose.

The moment when AI surpasses human performance in nearly every cognitive and physical domain, two epochal shifts will occur almost simultaneously. As SpaceX founder Elon Musk predicted recently, compulsory human labour, both mental and manual, will become optional.

That civilizational pivot from“how” to“why” also implies a symbolic dethroning of science and technology. In their place will be questions about purpose, value and ultimate direction.

This is not just a techno-economic forecast; it is a civilizational inflection point foreseen, in strikingly prescient form, a quarter-century before ChatGPT by the little-known American futurist Lawrence H Taub in his book“The Spiritual Imperative.”

Taub's central contention rests on three interlinking macro-historical models: age, sex, and caste. They are derived in part from Hindu cyclic philosophy but are given a linear, spiral trajectory.

In Taub's“Caste Model,” human history unfolds through five great ages, each dominated successively by spiritual leaders, warriors, merchants, workers, and, finally, spiritual leaders once again.

In Taub's model, we are currently in the late stage of the Worker Age – roughly from the early 20th century to the mid-21st century, an era of bureaucratic-technocratic organization, mass production and the apotheosis of scientific materialism.

Caste Model from American futurist Larry Taub.

Taub refers to the next age as the new Spiritual-Religious Age. Economics and science recede from the center of human concern. They will be replaced by a collective search for meaning, wisdom and direct spiritual experience.

Taub didn't need AI to arrive at this conclusion. He foresaw an end to necessary work through automation combined with appropriate technology, renewable energy, voluntary simplicity, and a shift in culture away from the materialistic“worker-caste” worldview.

“Machines, robots and computers,” Taub wrote,“will take over most physical and mental work, while humans... will confront lives of enforced leisure.”