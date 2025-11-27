Animoca Brands Focuses On Altcoins As It Targets Nasdaq Listing Next Year

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Animoca Brands Aims to Offer Exposure to Broader Crypto and Altcoin Markets

Animoca Brands founder Yat Siu has outlined ambitious plans to position the company as a gateway for investors seeking diversified exposure to the evolving crypto ecosystem, including the broader altcoin market. As the company prepares to go public via a reverse merger in the upcoming year, Siu emphasizes the growing importance of altcoins in the digital economy, asserting their potential to surpass Bitcoin in collective performance.



Yat Siu envisions altcoins outperforming Bitcoin overall due to their utility across various blockchain applications.

He likens Bitcoin to gold, while highlighting the combined market cap of public companies as being significantly larger, similar to altcoins' potential.

Animoca's investment strategy aims at creating a diversified treasury reminiscent of early internet giants like Amazon and Google. The company's portfolio is heavily weighted towards gaming, infrastructure, AI, and DeFi projects, with a focus on gaining early access to promising altcoins.

Strategic Positioning in the Crypto Ecosystem

Animoca Brands, a leading player in the gaming and digital asset space, is positioning itself to capitalize on the diversified potential of the altcoin market. Siu expressed that alternative cryptocurrencies serve as integral components of the broader blockchain ecosystem, supporting areas from Web3 gaming to decentralized finance and infrastructure.

Animoca Brands is eyeing a diversified altcoin treasury strategy. Source: Animoca Brands

Siu compared the firm's investment approach to the early 2000s Internet boom, where investing across major online companies like Amazon, Google, eBay, and Alibaba proved highly lucrative. He asserts that the crypto landscape will likely be characterized by multiple winners rather than a single dominant project, allowing for a broad portfolio of investments to capture emerging successes.

Animoca's diverse investment portfolio emphasizes gaming-related projects, which constitute the majority of its holdings, alongside investments in infrastructure, artificial intelligence, and decentralized finance. This approach allows the company to access promising altcoins at early stages and pass on significant benefits to shareholders.

The strategy coincides with plans to list on the Nasdaq next year through a reverse merger with Currenc Group, an AI-focused fintech enterprise. This move aims to bolster Animoca's position as a key player in the evolving decentralized digital economy.

