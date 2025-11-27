Balcony Collapse In Odesa: One Injured Woman Dies, Other Is In Intensive Care

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Suspilne reported this with reference to Vladyslav Severhin, Deputy Medical Director for Surgical Services at the hospital, Ukrinform notes.

According to Severhin, the women fell from the third floor to the second. The patient, born in 1949, was in extremely critical condition. She had an open traumatic brain injury with damage to the brain, multiple rib fractures, and a right-sided pneumothorax. Doctors provided emergency care, but the woman died in the hospital approximately an hour and a half to two hours later.

The second patient, born in 1969, sustained multiple injuries: rib fractures on the right side from the 3rd to the 12th rib, a right-sided hemopneumothorax, fractures of the transverse processes of the spine, and contused wounds to her limbs. The doctor described her condition as serious but closer to moderate. She remains in intensive care, as she was in a state of shock after the fall - both physical and psychological.

According to preliminary information from the doctor, the injured women are not related - one likely came to visit the other.

As reported by Ukrinform, a balcony collapsed in the Prymorskyi district of Odesa on the afternoon of November 25, with two women standing on it at the time.

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine