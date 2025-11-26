Red Mountain Mining Limited (ASX:RMX) High Antimony Assays Indicate Major Antimony-Gold System

Red Mountain Mining Limited (ASX:RMX) (OTCMKTS:RMXFF), a Critical Minerals exploration and development company with an established and growing portfolio in Tier-1 Mining Districts in the United States and Australia, announced exceptional high-grade Antimony results for soil sampling completed in September at the Oaky Creek prospect, and soil sampling completed at East Hills at the Company's 100% owned Armidale Antimony-Gold Project in the New England Orogen of New South Wales. The recent soil sampling program returned 13 samples exceeding 100ppm Antimony in the assays, with a peak value of 1,200 ppm Antimony.

Soil antimony values surpassing the 100ppm threshold are considered highly anomalous. The results support the interpretation that a significant Antimony-Gold mineralisation may be present. Red Mountain is planning to undertake an immediate follow-up exploration program in December to generate potential drill targets.

Oaky Creek and East Hills are two of several known orogenic gold and antimony mineral occurrences within the Armidale project, which have strong structural, lithological and mineralogical similarities to Larvotto's (ASX:LRV) Hillgrove deposit to the East, which is Australia's largest antimony-gold deposit.

Auger results reveal an extensive orogenic Antimony system at Oaky Creek South

Red Mountain's field team collected a total of approximately 250 auger soil samples at Oaky Creek South: "Oaky S Main" (193 sample sites) and "Oaky S Minor" (45 sample sites); as well as a single line of eight samples collected across the Oaky Creek South workings (Figure 1 and Figure 2*).

The Oaky South Main grid is located approximately 400m north-northwest of the historical pits and shafts at Oaky Creek South. The grid is targeted on a conventional soil sample anomaly with a peak value of 333ppm Sb. The Oaky S Minor grid is centred ~200m southeast of the Oaky S Main Grid, targeting a soil sample located 300m north of the Oaky Creek South workings that contained 46ppm Sb and 65ppm As. In October, Red Mountain reported, float and in-situ rock chip samples from Oaky Creek South have returned multiple high grade results, with maximum values of 39.3% Sb and 1.09g/t Au from the Oaky South Main grid area (Figure 1 and Figure 2*), while samples collected close to the historical workings have best analyses of 28.3% Sb (Figure 1*) and 0.14g/t Au (Figure 2*).

Sampling at Oaky Creek South targeted the C soil horizon and samples were collected from as deep as possible at each site. Sampling depths ranged from 10cm to 100cm (Appendix 1*), with the majority of samples collected at depths between 20 and 60cm.

Figure 3 shows antimony and arsenic results for the Oaky S Main and Oaky S Minor grid auger soil samples.

The auger samples collected from the Oaky S Main grid define a coherent >20ppm Sb north east trending anomaly, up to approximately 30m in width and 200m in length, which parallels and overlaps the extent of mapped quartz-carbonate-sulfide veins. The core of the anomaly is defined by nine samples containing >100ppm Sb, with a peak value of 1,201ppm Sb (Figure 3; Appendix 1*). The auger soil anomaly shows a close spatial relationship to previously reported highly anomalous rock chip samples. The anomaly and vein sets appear to be offset along an approximately NW-striking fault, which may represent a smaller splay structure off the NNW-striking major Namoi Fault splay that lies approximately 400m east of the grid (refer to Figure 1*) and is thought to be the primary controlling structure and fluid conduit for the Oaky Creek antimony-gold system. The Oaky S Main grid hand auger antimony soil anomaly is open to the northeast, towards the Namoi Fault splay.

For the Oaky S Main grid, arsenic hand auger soil results closely mimic the pattern of antimony results to the northeast of the interpreted fault, which appears to essentially truncate the arsenic anomaly.

The arsenic anomaly is well defined by 27 samples containing >100ppm As, with a maximum value of 1,040ppm (Appendix 1*) and like the antimony anomaly is open to the northeast (Figure 3*). In contrast to the antimony results, the Oaky S Minor grid is anomalous for arsenic, with six samples containing >100ppm As, with a maximum value of 257ppm (Appendix 1*). The samples with anomalous and elevated (>50ppm As) arsenic have no clear structural control and are clustered around the northwest and southern edges of the grid, meaning that the anomaly is open to the northwest towards the Main grid, to the southwest, and south towards the historical workings (Figure 3*).

Consistent with the conventional soil results reported in June 2025, gold results for the hand auger sampling at both the Oaky S Main grid and Oaky S Minor grid are subdued, with the majority of samples returning assays of below the detection limit of 1ppb Au and only five samples, all from the Oaky S Main grid, containing more than 3ppb Au, with a peak value of 9ppb Au (Appendix 1*). The hand auger soil samples with higher gold contents generally occur within the area defined by the >20ppm Sb anomaly on the Main Grid and are spatially associated with mapped veins and previously reported anomalous rock chip samples (Figure 4*), suggesting that the gold is genetically related to the antimony mineralisation and providing further evidence supporting RMX's exploration model that Oaky Creek represents a significant orogenic antimony-gold mineral system analogous to the Hillgrove Mine to the east, which is Australia's largest known antimony deposit.

The identification of a large, coherent antimony-arsenic hand auger soil anomaly in the Oaky S Main grid, with associated veining and strongly anomalous rock chip samples at a distance of approximately 400m from the nearest historical workings at Oaky Creek South indicates the potential for additional discovery of previously unrecognised orogenic antimony mineralisation at Oaky Creek. Further auger sampling is planned as soon, across the following prospective target areas:

-Northeast of the Oaky S Main grid, towards the Namoi Fault.

-Across the unsampled area between the Oaky S Main grid, the Oaky S Minor grid and the Oaky S workings.

-Along the length of the 1km long soil antimony anomaly that extends south-southeast from Oaky Creek North.

Following receipt of the results of the planned December program, Red Mountain expects to be able to target the Oaky Creek prospect for drill testing.

Results across Oaky South historical workings confirm significance of Oaky S Main results Sample (AA201), returned a significant auger soil result of 1.36% Sb, over 10x the next highest recorded value. This sample also returned the highest gold value of 14ppb.

To provide a guide as to the expected auger soil response over mineralisation at Oaky Creek, RMX collected a single orientation line of eight samples across the historical antimony workings at Oaky Creek South (refer to Figure 1* and Figure 2* for location). The results of this sampling for antimony, arsenic and gold are summarised in Figure 5 and listed in Appendix 1*. Gold and arsenic values are consistent with the anomalous samples collected from the Oaky S Main grid, with maximum values of 14ppb Au and 351ppm.

Encouraging initial soil results at East Hills

In September 2025, RMX collected 78 soil samples across a grid centered around a historical pit targeting antimony at East Hills in the southern portion of the tenement. Samples were collected at a 50m spacing on 100m spaced east-west oriented lines and screened to -80# in the field.

The soil antimony results define a generally NNW-trending strike-parallel anomaly, with a peak value of 104ppm Sb close to the historical workings and the previously reported4 rock chip sample containing 9.9% Sb (Figure 6*). The >5ppm Sb anomaly is open to the SSE, so further sampling in that direction may be warranted in the future.

Gold in soil results from East Hills are mostly Red Mountain Mining Limited (ASX:RMX) is a mineral exploration and development company. Red Mountain has a portfolio of US, Canada and Australia projects in Critical Minerals and Gold. Red Mountain is advancing its Armidale Antimony-Gold Project in NSW, Utah Antimony Project in the Antimony Mining District of Utah, US, Fry Lake Gold Project and US Lithium projects.

Mauro Piccini Company Secretary