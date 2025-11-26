Golden Sunflower - Celebrating Excellence Worldwide: Hongqi's Ultra-Luxury Sub-Brand Sets Out Globally

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Guoya makes its appearance atthe 2025 SailGP Grand Final - acrossover of land legendsand sea champions

Abu Dhabi, Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On November 30, the coastline of Abu Dhabi will witness a legendary encounter. As the SailGP Grand Prix - known as the“F1 of the Sea” - reaches its season finale, the flagship model of Hongqi 's Golden Sunflower ultra-luxury brand, the Guoya, will make its historic overseas debut as the Official Trophy Vehicle.

This is not merely a collaboration; it is a dialogue at the summit of excellence, elegance, and the spirit of progress. What sparks will fly when the ocean's wind-riding power meets the refined, heritage-infused luxury of the East?

A Legendary Encounter: Resonance Between Two Pinnac les

The SailGP Grand Prix is one of the world's most elite sailing competitions, representing humanity's ultimate pursuit of speed and courage. Each vessel is a masterpiece of precision engineering, and every athlete is a virtuoso who dances with the wind.

Golden Sunflower, positioned as Hongqi's ultra-luxury sub-brand-akin to Maybach under Mercedes-Benz-carries a mission beyond mobility. It transforms Eastern aesthetics into a drivable work of art, standing apart in the global luxury space.

When the king of the sea meets the legend of the land, and when masters of oceanic speed encounter the grand masters of Eastern design, it becomes more than a cross-border meeting. It is an exploration and shared resonance in the pursuit of the ultimate.





Legacy and Evolution: From a National Legend to Golden Sunflower

The story of Hongqi began in 1958, an era filled with ideals and ambition. When the first Hongqi sedan rolled off the assembly line, it represented not just the birth of a marque, but the start of a national industrial dream. From that moment, a road paved with craftsmanship and heritage began to unfold across China.

As the most iconic nameplate in China's automotive history, Hongqi has delivered countless defining moments. Its“exemplary” DNA has long been etched into the collective memory of a nation.

As history advances, every legend requires a new chapter. In 2023, Hongqi officially unveiled Golden Sunflower as its ultra-luxury sub-brand, marking a pivotal step toward creating a“personal flagship vehicle” for global elites who resonate with the spirit of the times.





Oriental Elegance: The Cultural Co re of Golden Sunflower

The Golden Sunflower brand draws its cultural depth from the fertile heritage of Eastern civilization and the enduring spirit of Hongqi. Its core values - Exemplarity, Reverence, and Legacy-define its identity. Exemplarity sets the standard, Reverence crafts the experience, and Legacy endows the soul. Together, they shape an Eastern ultra-luxury brand that stands confidently and gracefully on the world stage.

Exemplarity embodies the spiritual height of the Golden Sunflower. The brand's pursuit of the extraordinary has evolved into a deeply rooted belief - one that goes beyond uncompromising product quality to the seamless fusion of Eastern aesthetics and modern technology. In every journey and every detail, Golden Sunflower redefines the meaning of ultra-luxury through standards that exceed all expectations.

Reverence reflects Golden Sunflower's promise of value. With leader-grade safety as the foundation of trust, impeccable craftsmanship as the benchmark of ultra-luxury, and refined artistry as a contemporary expression of Eastern aesthetics, the brand creates an experience of noble comfort that resonates both physically and emotionally. Every drive becomes a treasured moment of reverence, setting a new benchmark for the industry's luxury experience.

Legacy is the cultural lifeline of Golden Sunflower. Rooted in China's rich historical heritage, the brand interprets the contemporary spirit of Eastern aesthetics through its grand and timeless design language. It revitalizes age-old craftsmanship within modern industrial design, distilling eternal beauty into every detail. Each vehicle becomes not only a masterpiece of automotive engineering but also a vessel of culture, fostering dialogue across eras.











A Moment atthe Summit: The Guoya Awaits Its Crown

At this meeting of land-crafted elegance and ocean-driven passion, Golden Sunflower's flagship masterpiece - the Guoya - is poised to make its grand debut in the Middle Eastern market.

As the honored witness of the championship, the Guoya will be formally designated the Official Trophy Vehicle. It will stand in ceremonial presence at the awards celebration, offering the highest tribute to the new champions of the sea.

When the sailing champion lifts the trophy beside this pinnacle of automotive artistry, it becomes not only a moment between two worlds of excellence-but a perfect expression of the philosophy that“Greatness Knows No Boundaries.”

The highly anticipated“Golden Sunflower Gala Night” will take place simultaneously. Hongqi Golden Sunflower invites the world's elites to gather by the shimmering waters and rising winds to experience the pinnacle of Oriental luxury, witnessing a dialogue that bridges land and sea.





For sixty-seven years, Hongqi has weathered the winds of history and now stands proudly at the center of the world stage. Golden Sunflower, carrying the soul of Oriental elegance, is writing a bold new chapter in the story of China's automotive excellence.

