Trump Deploys 500 More Guard Troops To DC After Guardsmen Shot

US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth announced that President Donald Trump has directed the deployment of 500 additional National Guard troops to Washington, DC, following the shooting of two Guardsmen near the White House.

Deliberate Attack Will Stiffen Resolve: Hegseth

Hegseth said his team was first informed that "two National Guardsmen had been shot in Washington, DC, critically wounded." Calling the attack deliberate, he said, "The shooter shot in a cowardly, dastardly act targeting the best of America."

He described the injured Guardsmen as individuals who serve out of commitment to the country. "Heroes willing to serve in Washington, DC, serve for people they don't know, and they've never met, because they love their country and their capital and their community," he said. "They were willing to do dangerous things; others were not, because they love their fellow Americans."

Hegseth said the attack appeared to target service members. "Someone decided to turn that into targeting National Guardsmen. That will only stiffen our resolve. We will never back down. We will secure our capital. We will secure our cities."

The shooting happened close to the seat of government. "In fact, this happened just steps away from the White House. It will not stand," he said.

He then confirmed the new deployment request. "And that's why President Trump has asked me, and I will ask the Secretary of the Army to the National Guard, to add 500 additional troops, National Guardsmen, to Washington, D.C. This will only stiffen our resolve to ensure that we make Washington, DC, safe and beautiful."

Hegseth said recent efforts had already shown improvement. "The drop in crime has been historic. The increase in safety and security has been historic," he said. But he added that the government would continue responding firmly. "If criminals want to conduct things like this, violence against America's best, we will never back down. President Trump will never back down. That's why the American people elected him."

Details of the Shooting

Earlier on Wednesday (local time), two members of the West Virginia National Guard were shot in Washington, DC The guardsmen engaged in gunfire with the suspected shooter, who was detained and transported away from the scene on a stretcher. Their conditions are unknown, according to the Governor of West Virginia, Patrick Morrisey. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)