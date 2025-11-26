Cuttack's Bukhari Baba Dargah: A Symbol Of Faith And Communal Harmony

The Bukhari Baba Dargah, a revered Sufi shrine dedicated to Hazrat Sayeed Ali Saheed Bukhari, stands as a cherished spiritual landmark within the historic Barabati Fort complex in Cuttack. The shrine attracts devotees from diverse faiths, particularly on Thursdays, seeking blessings and spiritual solace. A notable example of communal harmony, the dargah is visited by both Hindu and Muslim devotees, with Hindu servitors traditionally assisting in the daily rituals. Architecturally, the shrine features a striking white dome and an arched gateway embellished with intricate marble pietra dura work, reminiscent of Mughal-era artistry.

Legend of the Saint

Speaking to ANI, Ramjan Khan, Convenor, said, "According to local belief, Hazrat Sayeed Ali Saheed Bukhari was beheaded during a war, his horse is said to have carried his body to Jajpur while his head remained in Cuttack, where it was later buried by his followers near the Barabati Fort, which was a Hindu Kingdom in 13th century." The dargah attracts devotees from far and wide, who come to seek blessings and solace. The site is often crowded with people praying and seeking fulfilment of their wishes.

The Mystical Pond of Wishes

While speaking to ANI, Mohammad Alsam Husen, the Khadim of the dargah, said: "Right beside it, you will see a pond... it has been here for centuries. We heard from our elders that when someone had a wish or a need, they would take a vessel out of this pond. People would make their wish using that vessel and then place it back into the pond, and it would return on its own. This is a living sign of faith. Even today, people come here with their wishes, and their desires are fulfilled. People come from far and wide. There is always a crowd here. It is called Darbar-e-Aam."

Annual Celebrations and Location

Every year, thousands of people from multiple communities gather at the shrine to offer prayers during the URS-E-PAK celebration, observed on February 8, believed to mark the saint's birth anniversary. The dargah is surrounded by a mosque and a temple near the Barabati Fort complex, approximately 5 km from Cuttack Railway Station and 4.3 km from the Government Bus Stand at Badambadi.

The Historic Barabati Fort

The fort was taken over by the British in 1803 following the Second Anglo-Maratha War. Today, the fort stands as a symbol of Odisha's royal legacy and a popular site for history enthusiasts. (ANI)

