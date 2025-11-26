Hyderabad Weather LATEST Update: Thursday Brings Cool Morning And Sunny Afternoon
Hyderabad is expected to have a mostly sunny day on November 27 with clear skies. The temperature will range from a minimum of 17°C to a maximum of 29°C, with a pleasant easterly breeze. Check full forecast here.
Hyderabad is expected to have a mostly sunny day on November 27. The sky will stay clear for long stretches, allowing plenty of sunlight throughout the day.
Max temperature: 29°C
Min temperature: 17°C
The maximum temperature will reach around 29°C, while the minimum will be close to 17°C. This means the morning will feel cool, and the afternoon will warm up but stay comfortable.
The real feel temperature is likely to be around 30°C. This slight increase may be noticed during the early afternoon when the sun is strongest.
On November 27, the sun will rise at about 6:27 am and set at around 5:39 pm, giving the city a little over eleven hours of daylight for the day.
Winds from the east will blow at about 13 km/h. The breeze will offer some relief from the warmth and help keep conditions pleasant outdoors.
