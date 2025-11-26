Archery Gear Market To Reach US $2.07 Billion By 2029

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Archery Gear Market?The market size for archery equipment has seen a substantial upswing in the past few years. The forecast for this market indicates a growth from $1.53 billion in 2024 up to $1.63 billion in 2025, maintaining a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. The historical growth demonstrates an increase in recreational archery's popularity, heightened engagement in national and international archery tournaments, an escalating demand for outdoor sports ventures, an upsurge in hunting and adventure tourism, a broadening of archery tuition programs in educational establishments and sporting clubs, coupled with a rise in the provision of cost-effective archery equipment.

The size of the archery equipment market is anticipated to witness significant growth in the upcoming years, expanding to $2.07 billion by 2029 with a CAGR of 6.2%. Factors such as the increasing popularity of archery for health and stress management, the rise of interest in archery-inspired entertainment and tourism, enhanced government backing for the promotion of traditional sports, the proliferation of expert archery leagues and contests, an upsurge in youth participation via sports academies, as well as the mounting effect of social media and celebrity advocacy for archery all contribute to the growth predicted in the forecasted timeframe. Key trends for this period comprise technological progress in precision bow and arrow materials, innovations in light yet robust composite designs, progress in customizable and user-friendly archery equipment, investment in research for sustainable and eco-friendly materials, advancements in intelligent archery training and performance analysis tools, along with improvements in mechanisms for noise minimization and vibration control.

Download a free sample of the archery gear market report:



What Are The Major Factors Driving The Archery Gear Global Market Growth?

The escalating interest in archery is projected to spur the expansion of the archery gear market in the future. Archery, a sport or craft involving shooting arrows from a bow towards a target, is pursued for leisure, competition, and hunting. The sport's increasing acclaim can be attributed to the surge in participation in recreational sports, as more people partake in outdoor, skill-centric activities that enhance focus, coordination, and mental health. Archery gear improves the archery experience overall by offering the precision, stability, comfort, and safety necessary for steady performance, helping archers refine their skills, boost accuracy, and foster self-assuredness in diverse training and contest settings. For example, in September 2025, World Archery, the international governing body for the archery sport based in Switzerland, reported that the number of athletes registered across national federations had reached near to 514,000 in 2024. Consequently, the soaring popularity of archery is fueling expansion in the archery gear market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Archery Gear Market?

Major players in the Archery Gear Global Market Report 2025 include:

. Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation

. Easton Technical Products Inc.

. Escalade Incorporated

. Mathews Archery Inc.

. FeraDyne Outdoors LLC

. Grace Engineering Corp.

. TenPoint Crossbow Technologies Inc.

. The Bohning Company Ltd.

. Arizona Archery Enterprises Inc.

. Axion Archery LLC

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Archery Gear Market?

Key businesses in the archery gear sector are prioritizing the integration of advanced technology like synchronized cams to improve precision, steadiness, and tuning adaptability. Synchronized cams use a dual-cam structure, ensuring a balanced motion of the limbs and steady energy transfer for smoother draw sequences and tighter clusters of arrows. For example, Bear Archery, an archery hardware manufacturer from the USA, launched Persist, a compound bow in October 2023. This bow, powered by the firm's leading equalized kinetic orientation (EKO) dual cam system, derives from synchronized-cam technology. The bow offers an improved draw sensation, can achieve up to 340 feet per second (fps) and encompasses characteristics like components that mitigate vibration and a built-in mounting system for sight or rest accessories, thereby enhancing tuning convenience, shooting consistency and overall shooting assurance.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Archery Gear Market Report?

The archery gear market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Bows, Arrows, Quivers, Armguards, Targets

2) By Price Range: Entry-Level Gear, Affordable Accessories

3) By Material Type: Wood, Fiberglass, Carbon Fiber, Aluminum, Composite

4) By Distribution Channel: Online Stores, Specialty Archery Shops, Sporting Goods Stores, Outdoor Retailers, Hypermarkets

5) By Application: Hunting, Target Shopping, Competetive Sports, Recreational Activities

Subsegments

1) By Bows: Recurve Bows, Compound Bows, Longbows, Crossbows

2) By Arrows: Wooden Arrows, Carbon Arrows, Aluminum Arrows, Fiberglass Arrows

3) By Quivers: Back Quivers, Hip Quivers, Bow Quivers, Ground Quivers

4) By Armguards: Leather Armguards, Plastic Armguards, Fabric Armguards, Composite Armguards

5) By Targets: Foam Targets, Bag Targets, Paper Targets, 3D Targets

View the full archery gear market report:



Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Archery Gear Industry?

In 2024, North America held the title for the largest region in the global archery gear market. It's anticipated that Asia-Pacific will showcase the most pronounced growth in the forecast period. The report encapsulates a comprehensive coverage of regions which include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa in the archery gear market.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Archery Gear Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Ice Skating Equipment Global Market Report 2025

report/ice-skating-equipment-global-market-report

Washing Equipment Global Market Report 2025

report/washing-equipment-global-market-report

Optometry Equipment Global Market Report 2025

report/optometry-equipment-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email:...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

. LinkedIn: