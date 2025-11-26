Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Fortuna Files PEA Technical Report Highlighting The Development Potential Of The Diamba Sud Gold Project, Senegal


2025-11-26
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortuna Mining Corp. (NYSE: FSM | TSX: FVI) is pleased to announce that, in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, it has filed the technical report entitled“Diamba Sud Gold Project, Kédougou Region, Senegal”, with an effective date of October 15, 2025 (the“Technical Report”), supporting the results of the Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) previously announced in Fortuna's news release dated October 15, 2025.

The Technical Report is available on the Company's website, on SEDAR+ and on EDGAR under the Company's profile.

About Fortuna Mining Corp.

Fortuna Mining Corp. is a Canadian precious metals mining company with three operating mines and a portfolio of exploration projects in Argentina, Côte d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Peru, as well as the Diamba Sud Gold Project in Senegal. Sustainability is at the core of our operations and stakeholder relationships. We produce gold and silver while creating long-term shared value through efficient production, environmental stewardship, and social responsibility. For more information, please visit our website at

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Jorge A. Ganoza
President, CEO, and Director
Fortuna Mining Corp.

Investor Relations:

Carlos Baca | ... | fortunamining | X LinkedIn YouTube


