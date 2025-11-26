Global Times: Xi Meets King Tupou VI Of Tonga

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) China and Tonga deepen strategic ties, expanding cooperation in trade, energy, climate action, healthcare and education.

Beijing, China, Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping met with visiting King Tupou VI of the Kingdom of Tonga on Tuesday, saying that China is willing to enhance the alignment of development strategies with Tonga, according to the Xinhua News Agency.

"No matter how the international situation changes, China has always been a trustworthy and good partner of Tonga and has always supported Tonga in safeguarding its national independence and sovereignty," Xi said during the meeting.

Xi said China is willing to expand cooperation with Tonga on trade and investment, agriculture and fisheries, infrastructure, clean energy, medical and healthcare, tourism and climate change response. China will also deepen exchanges in education, sports, youth, media and subnational cooperation, and continue to provide assistance for Tonga's economic and social development within the framework of South-South cooperation, according to Xinhua.

China also stands ready to work with Tonga to implement the four global initiatives, create a better life for the people of both countries, build a China-Pacific Island countries community with a shared future, and promote the building of a community with a shared future for humanity, Xi said, per Xinhua.

After the meeting, the two heads of state witnessed the signing of several cooperation documents in the fields of economy, trade, medical care, education and development, among others, per Xinhua.

Chinese Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao and Tongan government representative, Minister of Health Siale 'Akau'ola, signed a framework agreement on enhancing the two sides' economic partnership on Tuesday in Beijing, according to a release on the website of Chinese Ministry of Commerce.

Under the agreement, both sides agree to carry out flexible and pragmatic negotiations on specific topics, conclude institutional arrangements, further expand bilateral trade, support Tonga in attracting investment, accelerating industrialization and agricultural modernization, and deeply participating in global industrial and supply chain cooperation, according to the Chinese Ministry of Commerce.

Tonga is also one of the first Pacific Island countries (PICs) to establish diplomatic relations with China. Over the past two decades, China-Tonga relations have continuously deepened, from growing political mutual trust to deepening practical cooperation, Chen Hong, director of the Asia Pacific Studies Center of East China Normal University, told the Global Times on Tuesday.

"This visit not only demonstrates the high level of mutual trust between the two sides, but also reflects the rising importance of Pacific Island countries within China's overall diplomatic strategy," Chen said.

Fruitful cooperation

During their meeting, while expressing gratitude for China's long-term, selfless assistance in Tonga's economic and social development, King Tupou VI said Tonga attaches great importance to developing ties with China. The country firmly adheres to the one-China principle, opposes "Taiwan independence" in any form, and unequivocally supports the Chinese government's efforts for national reunification, he added, according to Xinhua.

Tonga supports the four major global initiatives put forward by President Xi, King Tupou VI said, adding that the country is ready to enhance communication and coordination with China and jointly respond to climate change and other global challenges.

King Tupou VI said Tonga is ready to expand cooperation with China in the fields of economy, trade, agriculture, clean energy, education, medical care, and environmental protection, among others.

Tongan media has closely followed the state visit of King Tupou VI, stating the visit to China spotlights the growing partnership between the two countries.

During the visit, the itinerary included visits to Ningde, a hub for China's clean-energy innovation in Fujian Province, and Xi'an, a city of profound cultural heritage, Tongan media Talanoa 'o Tonga (TOT) reported on Monday.

The visit takes place amid a wider context of deepening bilateral ties, the media report said.

During the state visit, King Tupou VI also planted "Friendship Grass" at the National Engineering Research Center of Juncao Technology, during his first stop at Fuzhou, capital of Fujian Province, at the weekend, Matangi Tonga reported on Tuesday.

King Tupou VI's state visit to China, after his previous visit seven years ago, aims to carry forward the traditional friendship between our two countries and open up new prospects for the development of the China-Tonga comprehensive strategic partnership, Chinese Ambassador to Tonga Liu Weimin wrote in an article published on TOT ahead of the visit.

Over the past 27 years since the establishment of our diplomatic ties, through joint efforts, our relationship has taken deep roots, flourished and yielded fruitful results. Mutual respect and trust have also been steadily strengthened, the bonds of cooperation have been further tightened, mutual support and assistance have continued to deepen and people-to-people ties have grown ever closer, Liu said.

"I believe this visit will further advance cooperation between the two sides in areas such as trade, climate change and maritime collaboration," Chen said, noting that viewed within the broader regional context, China-Tonga relations also reflect the positive outlook for China's overall engagement with PICs.

China and Tonga maintain close cooperation in infrastructure development and on climate change, Yu Lei, a professor at Shandong University's College of Northeast Asian Studies, told the Global Times on Tuesday.

"The King of Tonga has repeatedly emphasized the need to strengthen cooperation with China on climate change," Yu said, noting that this state visit is expected to further promote joint efforts between the two countries on climate action and infrastructure development.

Cooperation with PICs in focus

Cooperation between China and Tonga across various fields, like China's engagement with other PICs, has often been interpreted through a biased lens by some Western media.

For example, when reporting on the Tongan King's visit to China, Reuters framed it in the context of Tonga's upcoming prime ministerial election, focusing on the so-called debt issue in its coverage of China-Tonga cooperation.

Whenever China strengthens cooperation with PICs, some Western media tend to trigger a "pre-set script," exaggerating the so-called "debt risk," Chen refuted.

"Most of China's investment goes into infrastructure projects that clearly contribute to long-term development," Chen said.

In recent years, China has increasingly provided grants, low-interest loans and debt relief. The persistent hype about a "debt trap" in some Western media reports is largely aimed at maintaining narrative dominance in the Pacific region, Chen said.

TOT, citing observers, said the visit could accelerate technology transfers and capacity building for renewable energy in Tonga. At the same time, it highlights the growing geopolitical importance of PICs to global powers.

China's cooperation with Tonga is, in fact, a microcosm of China's broader cooperation with PICs.

Chinese PLA Navy hospital ship Silk Road Ark, which is conducting Mission Harmony 2025, concluded its visit to Tonga on October 20, according to a post published by the China Military Bulge on X platform on October 21.

Since its arrival, the ship has provided medical treatment to 3,995 local patients, performed 679 surgical procedures and conducted 2,718 medical tests, it said.



