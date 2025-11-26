Hypertension Pipeline Outlook Report 2025: Delveinsight Analyzes Key R&D Progressions Powering Next-Generation Therapies

DelveInsight's, “Hypertension Pipeline Insight, 2025” report provides comprehensive insights about 80+ companies and 100+ pipeline drugs in Hypertension pipeline landscape. It covers the Hypertension pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Hypertension pipeline therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

Key Takeaways from the Hypertension Pipeline Report



On 19 November 2025, Apollo Therapeutics Ltd conducted a AP13CP02 study is a phase 2, open-label, dose escalation trial to determine how safe and tolerable multiple subcutaneous (SC) injections of APL-9796 are for patients with PH. The study will also assess how effective APL-9796 could be for treating patients with PH and whether the body produces antibodies working against APL-9796.

On 19 November 2025, Pfizer announced a study is to learn how the study medicine called PF-07868489 is tolerated and acts in healthy adult people and people with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH). An investigator- and participant-blind, sponsor-open, placebo-controlled, single ascending dose study to assess the safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics (PK) of PF-07868489 in healthy adult participants.

The leading Hypertension Companies such as Gossamer Bio, Addpharma Inc., Insmed Incorporated, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, 35Pharma Inc, Pfizer, Pharmosa Biopharm Inc., Guangzhou Magpie Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., Suzhou Sanegene Bio Inc., JW Pharmaceutical and others. Promising Hypertension Pipeline Therapies such as Ramipril and hydrochlorothiazide, Liraglutide, Nebivolol, Metoprolol XL, Aliskiren and HCTZ, Bunazosin, Doxazosin, Valsartin, losartan potassium and others.

Hypertension Overview

Hypertension, commonly known as high blood pressure, is a chronic medical condition characterized by elevated pressure in the arteries, which can lead to serious health complications if left untreated. It is classified into primary hypertension, which has no identifiable cause and often develops gradually over many years, and secondary hypertension, which results from an underlying condition, such as kidney disease or hormonal disorders.

Hypertension Emerging Drugs Profile

Seralutinib: Gossamer Bio

Seralutinib, developed by Gossamer Bio, is an inhaled medication designed to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH). It functions as an antagonist of several receptors, including platelet-derived growth factor receptors (PDGFRα and PDGFRβ), colony-stimulating factor 1 receptor (CSF1R), and c-KIT. This multi-target approach aims to mitigate the inflammatory and proliferative pathways that contribute to pulmonary vascular remodeling associated with PAH. Currently, the drug is in the Phase III stage of its development for the treatment of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension.

AD-209: Addpharma Inc.

AD-209 is an investigational drug developed by Addpharma Inc., primarily targeting hypertension. It is part of a broader pipeline that includes various innovative medicines aimed at treating multiple conditions, including hyperlipidemia and diabetes. Currently, the drug is in the Phase III stage of its development for the treatment of Hypertension.

Zilebesiran: Alnylam Therapeutics

Zilebesiran is an investigational RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic developed by Alnylam Therapeutics, specifically targeting hypertension. It is designed to inhibit the synthesis of angiotensinogen (AGT), a key precursor in the Renin-Angiotensin-Aldosterone System (RAAS), which plays a crucial role in blood pressure regulation. Zilebesiran works by utilizing RNAi technology to selectively reduce the production of AGT in the liver. This reduction leads to decreased levels of angiotensin II, a potent vasoconstrictor that contributes to elevated blood pressure. By lowering AGT synthesis, zilebesiran aims to achieve sustained reductions in blood pressure over time. Currently, the drug is in the Phase II stage of development to treat Hypertension.

LAM-001: ORPHAI THERAPEUTICS

LAM-001 is an investigational inhaled formulation of sirolimus (also known as rapamycin) developed by OrphAI Therapeutics. It is designed specifically for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension (PH) and bronchiolitis obliterans syndrome (BOS), conditions that can significantly impact lung function and patient quality of life. Currently, the drug is in the Phase II stage of development to treat Pulmonary Hypertension.

HS135: 35Pharma Inc.

HS135 is an investigational drug developed by 35Pharma Inc., focusing on the treatment of pulmonary hypertension (PH) and related cardiometabolic diseases. It is a multi-specific receptor ectodomain ligand trap designed to neutralize activins and growth differentiation factors (GDFs), which are validated drivers of these conditions. HS135 functions as a ligand trap that specifically targets and inhibits the activity of activins and GDFs, particularly activin A and GDF-8. By doing so, it aims to rebalance the signaling pathways involved in various pathologies associated with pulmonary hypertension and obesity-related heart failure. Currently, the drug is in the Phase I stage of development to treat Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension.

Hypertension Companies

Gossamer Bio, Addpharma Inc., Insmed Incorporated, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, 35Pharma Inc, Pfizer, Pharmosa Biopharm Inc., Guangzhou Magpie Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., Suzhou Sanegene Bio Inc., JW Pharmaceutical and others.

Hypertension pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Oral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Parenteral Topical

Hypertension Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Recombinant fusion proteins

Small molecule

Monoclonal antibody

Peptide

Polymer Gene therapy

Table of Contents

