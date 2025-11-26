New Book Invites A Generation Disconnected From Church To Rediscover The Depths Of Catholic Faith

In a world dominated by digital distraction and declining church attendance, John L. Fontana's new book, Why I Believe: The Beauty and Truth of the Catholic Faith, enters the conversation not as a sermon, but as a soul-to-soul invitation.

Fontana, a lifelong Catholic, father, nurse, and educator, understands that belief today isn't inherited-it's questioned. The Pew Research Center reports that fewer than two-thirds of Americans now identify as Christian. Young adults, in particular, are disengaging from religion in record numbers. Against this backdrop, Why I Believe offers a different kind of witness: personal, unscripted, and grounded in a life of service.

At 65, Fontana writes not to defend dogma, but to share the lived experience behind it. Drawing from childhood memories in Abbeville, Louisiana, his years as a trauma nurse, and a lifetime of spiritual mentorship, he makes the Catholic faith feel not only approachable, but essential. His message is clear: faith is not just relevant-it is restorative.

What sets this book apart is Fontana's honesty. He openly discusses the intellectual and emotional doubts that even lifelong Catholics face. Through chapters like“Dead Man Walking” and“Spencer Adrain,” Fontana recounts real encounters-with prisoners, patients, and students-who challenged his theology and strengthened his compassion. These stories aren't sanitized. They're raw, and they're what make his conclusions ring true.

The book also carries an invitation-especially to young readers like Spencer, an LSU swimmer who admits he struggles to believe some Gospel accounts. Fontana doesn't dismiss doubt. He welcomes it.“Faith is not about having every answer,” he writes.“It's about walking toward the truth, even when you can't yet see it.”

Each chapter presents a clear and concise exploration of central Catholic teachings: the Eucharist, Confession, Purgatory, Scripture, and more. But Fontana doesn't stop at doctrine. He shows how these beliefs touch the human experience-how they bring meaning to suffering, purpose to pain, and healing to brokenness. The Church, in his eyes, isn't a distant hierarchy. It's a family of saints and sinners alike, bound by love and truth.

With over 1.3 billion Catholics worldwide, the question remains: what keeps the faithful faithful? For Fontana, it's the beauty of tradition, the power of the sacraments, and the unwavering promise that God meets us where we are.

Why I Believe is not only a return to theological roots-it's a roadmap for modern seekers. It doesn't ask for blind faith. It asks for open hearts.

This is a book for the disillusioned, the questioning, the curious-and for those who haven't stepped inside a church in years. Whether you're a lifelong Catholic or just beginning your spiritual journey, Fontana's words will remind you that belief is not only possible-it's beautiful.

Why I Believe: The Beauty and Truth of the Catholic Faith is available now online and in select independent bookstores.