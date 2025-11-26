Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

EOS SECURE: Precision And Innovation In Lock Cylinder Manufacturing


2025-11-26 08:02:53
(MENAFN- GetNews) Zhongshan, China - EOS SECURE, a leading manufacturer of high-precision lock cylinders, continues to set industry benchmarks with its advanced mechanical and electronic locking systems. Since its establishment in 2011, the company has built a global reputation for excellence, exporting to over 50 countries including Europe, North America, and Southeast Asia.

Precision Engineering at Its Core

EOS SECURE operates a 7,000 sqm ISO 9001/ISO 14001-certified factory equipped with state-of-the-art CNC machinery. This investment enables the company to achieve tolerances as tight as 0.01mm, ensuring unparalleled accuracy and reliability in every product. The manufacturing process adheres to strict international standards such as EN1303 and SKG, with rigorous quality checks at every stage-from material selection to final inspection.

Comprehensive Product Solutions

EOS SECURE offers a diverse range of locking solutions tailored to residential, commercial, and industrial needs. Its product portfolio includes:

  • Master Key Systems: Customizable key hierarchies for centralized access control.

  • High-Security Cylinders: Designed to resist tampering and drilling, meeting stringent security demands.

  • Smart Lock Cylinders: Keyless entry systems compatible with home automation, featuring remote control via apps or fingerprints.

  • Euro Lock Cylinders: Adaptable designs for versatile applications.

EOS SECURE also provides OEM/ODM services, supporting custom designs and rapid sampling to meet unique client requirements.

Driving Innovation with R&D Excellence

With 65+ patents and a dedicated team of engineers, EOS SECURE emphasizes continuous innovation. Its R&D capabilities extend to electronic locking systems, including PCB design and integration with access control software. The company serves a broad clientele, including wholesalers, architects, and hardware distributors, reinforcing its role as a one-stop solution provider.

Looking AheadEOS SECURE aims to further expand its global footprint while maintaining its focus on quality, customization, and innovation.

For more information, visit .

MENAFN26112025003238003268ID1110403361



GetNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search