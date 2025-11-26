Linkage Global Inc. Announces $1 Million Private Placement Financing To Support Strategic Growth And Operational Expansion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TOKYO, JAPAN, Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Linkage Global Inc (NASDAQ: LGCB) ("Linkage Global" or the "Company"), a cross-border e-commerce integrated services provider headquartered in Japan, is pleased to announce the pricing of a private investment in public equity (the "PIPE") financing. On November 24, 2025, the Company entered into a securities purchase agreement pursuant to which it will issue and sell an aggregate of 689,655 Class A Ordinary Shares to an investor at a price of US$1.45 per share. The offering will result in total gross proceeds of approximately US$1,000,000 before deducting fees and offering expenses payable by the Company.

Subject to customary closing conditions, the PIPE is expected to close on or before December 3, 2025. The securities will be sold in a private placement pursuant to Regulation S under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). The shares have not been registered under the Securities Act and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements. The Company has agreed to file a registration statement with the SEC to register the resale of the Class A Ordinary Shares issued in this offering.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, including working capital needs and expansion of its cross-border sales operations.

"This PIPE financing represents an important milestone for Linkage Global as we continue to strengthen our financial position and pursue our strategic objectives," said Yang (Angela) Wang, Chief Executive Officer of Linkage Global Inc. "This capital infusion will provide us with additional flexibility to support our business development and operations as we expand our cross-border e-commerce platform. We remain committed to creating long-term value for our shareholders while advancing our growth strategy."

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities referred to in this press release, nor will there be any sale of any such securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, sale or solicitation would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction.

About Linkage Global Inc

Linkage Global Inc is a holding company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with no operations of its own. Linkage Global conducts its operations through its operating subsidiaries in Japan, Hong Kong, and mainland China. As a cross-border e-commerce integrated services provider headquartered in Japan, through its operating subsidiaries, the Company has developed a comprehensive service system comprised of two lines of business complementary to each other, including (i) cross-border sales and (ii) integrated e-commerce services.

For more information, please visit . Information on the Company's website does not constitute a part of and is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "approximates," "assesses," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may" or similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's annual reports on Form 20-F and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations

WFS Investor Relations Inc.

Connie Kang, Partner

Email: ...

Tel: +86 1381 185 7742