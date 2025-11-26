INSP DEADLINE ALERT: Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. Investors Urged To Contact Kirby Mcinerney LLP About Class Action Lawsuit

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kirby McInerney LLP reminds Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (“Inspire” or the“Company”) (NYSE:INSP) investors of the January 5, 2026deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a pending federal securities class action.

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased securities during the period of August 6, 2024 through August 4, 2025, inclusive (“the Class Period”). The lawsuit alleges The lawsuit alleges that Defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) demand for Inspire, an implantable medical device for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea which uses an implanted sensor and neurostimulator designed to improve respiration during sleep, was poor, as providers had significant amounts of surplus inventory and were reluctant to transition to a new treatment; and (ii) contrary to Defendants' statements assuring investors that Inspire Medical had taken all necessary steps to ensure a successful launch and, later, that the launch was in fact proceeding successfully – Inspire Medical had failed to complete basic tasks that were essential predicates to launch.

On August 4, 2025, the Company revealed that the Inspire V launch was facing an“elongated timeframe” because, among other issues,“many centers [had not] complete[d] the training, contracting and onboarding criteria required prior to the purchase and implant of Inspire V.” That same day, Defendants further admitted that“software updates for claims submissions and processing did not take effect until July 1,” which meant that“implanting centers [were] not... able to bill for those procedures until July 1.” As a result, many treatment centers chose to continue to treat with and earlier version of Inspire. Finally, Defendants revealed that the Inspire V rollout was plagued by poor demand resulting from excess inventory, and the Company reduced its 2025 earnings guidance by more than 80%. On this news, the price of Inspire shares declined by $42.04 per share, or approximately 32.35%, from $129.95 per share on August 4, 2025, to close at $87.91 on August 5, 2025.

What Should I Do?

