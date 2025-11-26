5G Policy Control Function Market: Future Demand And Top Key Players Analysis 2029

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- "Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Expected Cagr For The 5G Policy Control Function Market Through 2025?

In recent times, the 5G policy control function market has seen phenomenal growth. The size of the market, which is projected to be $1.59 billion in 2024, is expected to increase to $1.98 billion by 2025, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.8%. The impressive growth witnessed during the historic period is due to an increased uptake of mobile broadband, growing deployment of 4G networks, a surge in the need for low-latency connectivity, the broadening of enterprise digital services, and a rising demand for network efficiency.

The market size for 5G policy control function is projected to witness substantial growth in the forthcoming years. It's anticipated to rise to $4.74 billion by the year 2029, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.4%. This growth over the predicted period can be credited to the escalating rollouts of 5G networks, increasing use of IoT devices, heightened need for mission-critical services, expansion in cloud-native architectures, as well as an amplified use of AI and machine learning in networks. Key trends during the forecast period entail enhancements in AI-driven policy automation, superior network slicing capabilities, advancements in real-time policy analytics, innovation in user-centric policy frameworks, and the incorporation of AI and machine learning in decision-making.

Download a free sample of the 5g policy control function market report:



What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The 5G Policy Control Function Market?

The increase in demand for effective management of network resources is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the 5G policy control function market. Network resource management involves the systematic distribution, surveillance, and optimization of network resources including bandwidth, connectivity, and data traffic to guarantee dependable performance, reduce overcrowding, and uphold service quality across digital networks. This escalating need for proficient network resource management is powered by booming data traffic from connected devices and digital services, which require maximized allocation of network resources to assure uninterrupted connectivity and maintain service quality. The 5G policy control function enhances network resource management by dynamically distributing and prioritizing network resources based on real-time policies, thus ensuring premium performance, resourceful bandwidth utilization, and service quality across various applications and user requirements. For example, in April 2024, a survey by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA), an American government agency, approximately $65 billion was designated through the Internet for All Initiative under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to boost broadband access, including over $1.8 billion dedicated to Tribal communities. Hence, the increasing need for efficient network resource management is driving the 5G policy control function market's growth.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The 5G Policy Control Function Market?

Major players in the 5G Policy Control Function Global Market Report 2025 include:

. Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

. Cisco Systems Inc.

. Oracle Corporation

. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

. NEC Corporation

. Nokia Oyj

. ZTE Corporation

. HCL Technologies Limited

. Amdocs Ltd.

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The 5G Policy Control Function Market In The Future?

Leading firms in the 5G policy control function market are concentrating their efforts on creating innovative software solutions, such as dual-mode policy managers. These advancements aim to improve operational performance, augment the control of network slicing, and facilitate the integration of 4G and 5G services. Dual-mode policy manager pertains to a cohesive software element that manages policy control for both 4G evolved packet core (EPC) and 5G core (5GC) networks from a singular platform. For example, Enea AB, a telecommunications software company based in Sweden, introduced the Enea Dual-Mode Policy Manager in March 2023. This product is developed for 5G core networks and data layers, offering a consolidated framework for policy and charging control. It allows Communication Service Providers (CSPs) to effortlessly oversee subscribers on both 4G and 5G access, assists with high-end network slicing, and enables automated policy decisions to enhance data layer interactions and service provision.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The 5G Policy Control Function Market

The 5G policy control function market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Solution, Services

2) By Network Type: Standalone, Non-Standalone

3) By Deployment Mode: On-Premises, Cloud

4) By Application: Mobile Broadband, IoT Connectivity, Mission-Critical Communications, Network Slicing, Other Applications

5) By End Users: Telecom Operators, Enterprises, Government, Other end users

Subsegments:

1) By Solution: Network Policy Management, Subscriber Data Management, Network Slicing Management, Quality Of Service Management, Traffic Management, Charging And Billing Management

2) By Services: Professional Services, Managed Services, Integration And Deployment Services, Support And Maintenance Services, Consulting Services

View the full 5g policy control function market report:



Global 5G Policy Control Function Market - Regional Insights

The leading region in the 5G Policy Control Function Global Market Report 2025 was North America, and it's projected to experience significant growth. The comprehensive report covers several regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global 5G Policy Control Function Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

5G Security Global Market Report 2025

/report/5g-security-global-market-report

5G Fixed Wireless Access Global Market Report 2025

/report/5g-fixed-wireless-access-global-market-report

5G System Integration Global Market Report 2025

/report/5g-system-integration-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email:...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

. LinkedIn: "