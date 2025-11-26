Acoustic Insulation Material In Buildings Market - Opportunities, Share, Growth & Competitive Analysis And Forecast 2029

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- "Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Forecast For The Acoustic Insulation Material In Buildings Market From 2024 To 2029?

The market size for acoustic insulation materials used in constructions has seen a substantial growth in the past few years. The valuation will rise from $7.66 billion in 2024 to $8.14 billion in 2025, recording a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. The growth during the historic period can be credited to factors such as increase in construction activities, heightened awareness about the health effects of noise pollution, growing demand for energy-efficient solutions, expansion of urban infrastructure and housing projects, and stricter government regulations regarding building acoustics and noise control.

A surge in growth is projected for the market of acoustic insulation material in buildings in the coming years. By 2029, it is anticipated to reach $10.26 billion, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. This expected growth could be linked to the rising usage of sustainable, eco-friendly insulation materials, an increasing demand for advanced acoustic solutions in smart buildings, a heightened focus on green building certifications and criteria, the broadening of commercial and hospitality infrastructure projects, as well as a growth in the inclusion of acoustic materials in contemporary architectural designs. Foreseen trends within this period encompass progress in sound-absorbing materials, breakthroughs in lightweight and versatile insulation answers, the creation of recycled and bio-based acoustic materials, investments in research and development for nanotechnology-based acoustic products, and the incorporation of digital tools for analyzing acoustic performance.

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Acoustic Insulation Material In Buildings Market?

Growth in the acoustic insulation material in buildings market is anticipated to be fueled by increasing construction activities. These activities could range from assembling, modifying, or disassembling of constructed structures or site preparation. Urbanization on the rise contributes to these activities by necessitating the establishment of new residential and commercial structures. Acoustic insulation materials aid construction efforts by offering effective sound management solutions, making them suitable for walls, floors, and ceilings. They elevate the comfort level of a building by limiting noise transfer, enhancing privacy, and making indoors quieter. For instance, data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics, a government organization based in Australia, indicated that the dwellings being constructed soared to 240,813 in 2023, up from 240,065 in 2022. As such, the boost in construction activities is catalyzing the growth of the acoustic insulation material in buildings market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Acoustic Insulation Material In Buildings Market?

Major players in the Acoustic Insulation Material In Buildings Global Market Report 2025 include:

. BASF SE

. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain

. 3M Company

. Owens Corning

. Kingspan Group plc

. Huntsman International LLC

. Forgreener Acoustics Co. Ltd.

. Rockwool Group

. Trelleborg AB

. Fletcher Insulation Pty Limited

What Are The Top Trends In The Acoustic Insulation Material In Buildings Industry?

Leading corporations in the building acoustic insulation material market are focusing their efforts on crafting sustainable, high-performance commodities like bio-based binders. These efforts aim to enhance sound absorption and lessen their ecological footprint. Bio-based insulation employs advanced substances created from renewable ingredients like bio-based acrylic and recycled glass, offering superior thermal and acoustic functions while also adhering to the principles of a circular economy. For example, in March 2025, Australia-based Knauf Insulation APAC partnered with Mineral Wool (Thailand), an insulation material manufacturer based in Thailand. Together they introduced the Earthwool Metal Roofing Roll range in Thailand. This range utilizes premium glass mineral wool insulation, substituting traditional petroleum-based alternatives with bio-based binders, and thereby drastically reducing the embodied carbon in the product. Additionally, the product incorporates formaldehyde-free and ECOSE Technology, upholding sustainability without sacrificing fire safety, thermal performance, or acoustical comfort.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Acoustic Insulation Material In Buildings Market Segments

The acoustic insulation material in buildings market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Material Type: Mineral Wool, Fiberglass, Foam Panels, Acoustic Tiles, Resilient Channels

2) By Performance Criteria: Sound Absorption Coefficient, Transmission Loss Rating, Noise Reduction Coefficient (NRC), Sound Transmission Class (STC), Fire Resistance Rating

3) By Installation Method: New Construction, Renovation And Retrofitting, Modular Installation, Do It Yourself (DIY) Installation, Professional Installation

4) By Application: Walls, Floors, Ceilings, Roofing, Doors

5) By End-User: Residential Buildings, Commercial Buildings, Industrial Buildings, Institutional Buildings, Infrastructure Projects

Subsegments:

1) By Mineral Wool: Rock Wool, Slag Wool, Batts Or Blankets, Rigid Boards Or Panels, Loose-fill, Pipe And Duct Wraps, Acoustic Slabs, Faced Or Unfaced

2) By Fiberglass: Glass Wool, Batts Or Rolls, Loose-Fill, Rigid boards Or Panels, Duct Liner Or Ductboard, Acoustic Ceiling Panels, Faced Or Unfaced

3) By Foam Panels: Polyurethane (PU) Foam Panels, Polyisocyanurate (PIR) Panels, Melamine Foam Panels, Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Panels, Extruded Polystyrene (XPS) Panels, Perforated Or Laminated Acoustic Foam Panels, Profiled Shapes

4) By Acoustic Tiles: Mineral-Fiber Ceiling Tiles, Fiberglass Acoustic Tiles, Wood-Wool Tiles, Metal Or Perforated Tiles With Acoustic Infill, Fabric-Wrapped Tiles, PVC Or Foam Tiles, Lay-In (Grid) Tiles, Tegular Or Square-Edge Tiles

5) By Resilient Channels: Standard Single-Leg Resilient Channel (RC), Hat Channel, Double-Leg Resilient Channels, Resilient Furring channels, Sound Isolation Clips, Resilient Channel + Clip Assemblies, Steel Vs. Aluminium Profile Variants

Which Regions Are Dominating The Acoustic Insulation Material In Buildings Market Landscape?

In the Acoustic Insulation Material In Buildings Global Market Report 2025, North America led as the biggest region in 2024. It is anticipated that Asia-Pacific will demonstrate the quickest growth during the forecasted period. The report scrutinizes the market in various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

