5G Outdoor Customer Premises Equipment (CPE) Market Drivers 2025-2029: Regional Outlook And Sizing Analysis

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- "Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

5G Outdoor Customer Premises Equipment (CPE) Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

In recent times, the 5G outdoor customer premises equipment (CPE) market has been experiencing a quick expansion. The size of the market is projected to increase from $4.02 billion in 2024 to $4.69 billion the following year, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.6%. The significant growth observed in the historical period can be ascribed to factors such as towering demand for high-speed connectivity, widespread adoption of smart city infrastructure, escalating need for dependable broadband, the expansion of the 5G network footprint, and an increase in internet penetration in rural areas.

The market size of the 5G outdoor customer premises equipment (CPE) is anticipated to witness a burgeoning growth in the forthcoming years. It is predicted to hit $8.57 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.3%. The projected surge during this period can be ascribed to factors such as the developing deployment of 5G infrastructure, escalating demand for fixed wireless access, increasing adoption of private 5G networks, spreading of connected devices ecosystem, and a rise in investment in the telecom infrastructure. Key trends expected during the forecast period encompass advancements in 5G customer premises equipment (CPE) technology, innovation in outdoor customer premises equipment (CPE) design, progress in high-capacity antennas, research and advancement in mmwave solutions, and improvements in energy-efficient customer premises equipment (CPE) devices.

Download a free sample of the 5g outdoor customer premises equipment (cpe) market report:



What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global 5G Outdoor Customer Premises Equipment (CPE) Market?

The growth of the 5G outdoor customer premises equipment (CPE) market is poised to be subject to skyrocketing investments in telecom infrastructure. When we speak of telecom infrastructure, we encompass both the physical and digital elements that form the backbone of communication networks, such as transmission towers, fiber-optic cables, base stations, antennas, routers, and the like. The surge in investments is motivated by the need for expanded network capacity, improved connectivity, and competent management of escalating data traffic. This wave of investments significantly benefits the 5G outdoor customer premises equipment (CPE) by facilitating more rapid and efficient last-mile connectivity and reduces the requirement for wide-spread deployment of fiber. This, in turn, expedites network expansion in areas lacking appropriate infrastructure, thus optimizing returns on these investments. A case study of this is how, in October 2024, America's broadband providers, according to the United States Telecom Association, put $94.7 billion into the U.S. communications infrastructure in 2023. This annual valuation marked the second-largest industry capital expenditure in 22 years, showing a 23% increase from 2022. Consequently, the spiraling investments in telecom infrastructure are serving as catalysts for the growth of the 5G outdoor customer premises equipment (CPE) market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The 5G Outdoor Customer Premises Equipment (CPE) Market?

Major players in the 5G Outdoor Customer Premises Equipment (CPE) Global Market Report 2025 include:

. Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

. Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

. Vodafone Group Plc

. Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

. TCL Corporation

. Nokia Corporation

. ZTE Corporation

. CommScope Holding Company Inc.

. TP-Link Technologies Co. Ltd.

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The 5G Outdoor Customer Premises Equipment (CPE) Market?

Leading businesses in the 5G outdoor customer premises equipment (CPE) sector are prioritizing technological innovation in terms of device functionalities such as strong connectivity and resilience to environmental factors. This aids in providing high-speed internet without the need for costly fiber or wiring, streamlines the deployment process, and boosts the reliability of the fixed wireless access (FWA) network. Strong connectivity and environmental durability imply that 5G outdoor customer premises equipment (CPE) devices can sustain stable, high-speed wireless connectivity in varying environmental conditions, for example, extreme temperatures, rain, wind or dust. For instance, in November 2023, D-Link Corporation, a technology company based in Taiwan, introduced a new 5G/long term evolution (LTE) outdoor connectivity device. This device facilitates ultra-fast multi-gigabit internet with dual-mode 5G and long term evolution (LTE) support, power over ethernet connectivity, and a rugged IP67 weather-resistant design. It ensures reliable high-speed connections for enterprises, small and medium-scale businesses, and residences in suburban and rural zones, while also providing the flexibility of pole or wall mounting options for superior signal reception.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The 5G Outdoor Customer Premises Equipment (CPE) Market Growth

The 5G outdoor customer premises equipment (cpe) market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Routers, Outdoor Customer Premises Equipment (CPE) Antennas, Integrated Customer Premises Equipment (CPE) Devices, Standalone Outdoor Customer Premises Equipment (CPE)

2) By Technology: Sub-6 GHz, mmWave, Massive Multiple Input Multiple Output (MIMO)

3) By Deployment Type: On-Premises Deployment, Cloud-Based Deployment, Hybrid Deployment

4) By Distribution Channel: Direct Sales, Retail Sales, Online Sales

5) By End-User Industry: Telecommunications, Transportation And Logistics, Healthcare, Retail, Smart Cities And Infrastructure, Energy And Utilities

Subsegments:

1) By Fixed Wireless Access Routers: Dual Band Wireless Routers, Tri Band Wireless Routers, Multi Gigabit Routers, Long Range Outdoor Routers, Compact Residential Routers

2) By Outdoor Customer Premises Equipment Antennas: Directional Antennas, Omnidirectional Antennas, Panel Antennas, Sector Antennas, Parabolic Antennas

3) By Integrated Customer Premises Equipment Devices: Router Integrated With Antenna Units, Modem Integrated Units, Smart Gateway Devices, Mesh Network Integrated Units, Plug And Play Integrated Terminals

4) By Standalone Outdoor Customer Premises Equipment: External Mount Units, Weatherproof Enclosures, Industrial Grade Terminals, Compact Mount Units, High Gain Signal Units

View the full 5g outdoor customer premises equipment (cpe) market report:



Which Region Is Expected To Lead The 5G Outdoor Customer Premises Equipment (CPE) Market By 2025?

In the 2025 Global Market Report for 5G Outdoor Customer Premises Equipment (CPE), North America was identified as the leading region in the previous year. The report further projects Asia-Pacific to experience the most rapid growth in the forecast period. The included regions in the document are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global 5G Outdoor Customer Premises Equipment (CPE) Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

5G Infrastructure Equipment Global Market Report 2025

/report/5g-infrastructure-equipment-market

4G Infrastructure Equipment Global Market Report 2025

/report/4g-infrastructure-equipment-global-market-report

3G Infrastructure Equipment Global Market Report 2025

/report/3g-infrastructure-equipment-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email:...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

. LinkedIn: "