Expungement Lawyer Lynne Torgerson Secures Expungement In Anoka County Welfare Fraud Case

"Lynne Torgerson Criminal Defense Attorney"Expungement lawyer Lynne Torgerson secured the expungement of a welfare-fraud charge in Anoka County, Minnesota. The court granted full relief after evidence of the petitioner's rehabilitation, stable family life, clean record, and paid restitution. Torgerson continues to offer comprehensive services in expungement, criminal defense, gun-rights restoration, and civil-rights matters.

Minneapolis, MN - November 26, 2025 - Expungement Lawyer Lynne Torgerson announced a decisive legal win involving the expungement of a Wrongfully Obtaining Public Assistance charge, commonly referred to as Welfare Fraud, in Anoka County, Minnesota. The case, presided over by Judge Jenny Walker Jasper, concluded with the court granting the petitioner full expungement relief.

The petitioner, now 45 years old, married, and a mother of three, has demonstrated substantial rehabilitation and stability since the time of the offense. She owns her home, has completed higher education coursework, and achieved certification as a Nursing Assistant. Her professional track record includes extensive caregiving responsibilities, providing daily care and support to vulnerable individuals.

The original offense occurred approximately eight years earlier during a financially challenging period, involving benefits, primarily medical, to which she was not entitled. Restitution was fully paid, and she has no other criminal history. She maintains a clean lifestyle with no illegal drug use or substance-related treatment. With these factors established, Attorney Torgerson successfully advocated for expungement, giving the petitioner a clean slate and renewed opportunities.

Comprehensive Legal Services Offered by Lynne Torgerson

Lynne Torgerson, Criminal Defense Attorney, provides a wide portfolio of legal services, including expungement representation, criminal defense, gun rights restoration, and assistance across complex civil-rights-related matters. As an experienced expungement lawyer in MN, she supports clients navigating life-altering legal challenges with strategic, results-driven counsel.

Expungement Representation

Lynne Torgerson delivers structured, analytical guidance to individuals seeking to clear their records. Her approach is centered on legal precision, courtroom readiness, and long-range risk mitigation. Whether addressing misdemeanors, felonies, or dismissed charges, she positions clients for renewed access to employment, housing, and professional licensing.

Criminal Defense Services

Her criminal defense practice covers cases ranging from theft and assault to financial crimes and misdemeanors. With a focus on tactical discovery review and evidence-based advocacy, she drives outcomes that mitigate exposure and safeguard client rights. She also serves clients searching for an expungement lawyer in MN who can simultaneously manage active defense needs.

Gun Rights Restoration

Lynne Torgerson, Criminal Defense Attorney, provides representation for individuals pursuing reinstatement of firearm rights under Minnesota law. Her methodology includes statutory evaluation, petition development, and strategic preparation for hearings. Clients regain pathways to lawful ownership aligned with state and federal compliance frameworks.

Civil Rights & Constitutional Matters

She also handles matters involving constitutional violations, due-process issues, and government overreach. Clients benefit from a lawyer equipped to challenge adverse actions, structure resilient case narratives, and optimize positioning in both state and federal arenas. This includes supporting individuals who may later pursue record-clearing options through an expungement lawyer in Minnesota.

About the Company

Lynne Torgerson, Criminal Defense Attorney, is a Minnesota-based attorney with decades of experience delivering high-impact legal advocacy. Her practice is built on precision, strategic execution, and disciplined case management. She represents clients across criminal, expungement, civil-rights, and firearm-rights matters, driving efficient outcomes that support long-term personal and professional stability.