Second Amendment Lawyer Lynne Torgerson Secures Restoration Of Firearm Rights In Red Lake County, Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN - November 26, 2025 - Second Amendment Lawyer Lynne Torgerson announced a successful restoration of firearm rights for a Minnesota petitioner whose case was heard in Red Lake County. The Honorable Judge Jeffrey S. Remick determined that good cause existed to reinstate the petitioner's Second Amendment rights after a comprehensive review of his record and rehabilitation.

The petitioner, now 54 years old, resides in Moorhead, Minnesota, with his girlfriend. He is the father of three children, ages 23, 20, and 6, and maintains full compliance with child support. A graduate of Thief River Falls High School, he earned strong grades and later pursued extensive higher education, completing community college studies, obtaining a Bachelor of Business Administration, and securing additional professional licenses, including a CDL and insurance credentials.

He is currently employed as a CDL driver and lives a stable, law-abiding lifestyle without illegal drug use, prescription misuse, or any history of mental-health commitment. In recent years, he provided care for both of his elderly parents and has a long history of community contribution. Although he experienced a family-related legal issue in 2016, resulting in a conviction for threats of violence, a firearm-disqualifying offense, he has since demonstrated significant personal reform. His Letters of Reference were overwhelmingly positive, reflecting character strength and reliability. After assessing all the evidence, the court ordered the full restoration of his rights. A decisive outcome.

Legal Services Delivered by Lynne Torgerson

Lynne Torgerson provides comprehensive legal services, including restoration of firearm rights, criminal defense, expungement representation, and civil rights matters. As a seasoned gun rights lawyer Minneapolis, MN clients rely on, she deploys strategic legal frameworks to help individuals regain stability and long-term opportunity.

Restoration of Firearm Rights

Lynne Torgerson, Criminal Defense Attorney, represents clients seeking to reinstate firearm rights under Minnesota law, leveraging statutory analysis, case history evaluation, and courtroom advocacy. She focuses on establishing good cause, presenting compelling rehabilitation evidence, and delivering structured arguments that align with judicial expectations. Her approach supports individuals seeking relief after past legal barriers.

Criminal Defense Services

Her practice includes defense representation across misdemeanors, gross misdemeanors, and felony matters. Through disciplined case assessment and due diligence-driven discovery, she identifies risk exposure, formulates defense strategies, and protects client rights at each procedural stage. Clients searching for legal support often begin with a gun rights lawyer in Minneapolis, MN, before expanding into broader defensive needs.

Expungement Representation

Lynne Torgerson, Criminal Defense Attorney, handles record-sealing petitions for clients seeking to eliminate past convictions or dismissed cases from public access. Her method prioritizes strategic evaluation, judicial persuasion, and lifecycle impact reduction. This supports clients pursuing improved access to employment, licensing, and housing, particularly those seeking a clear path toward personal advancement.

Civil Rights & Constitutional Advocacy

She also manages cases involving constitutional protections, unlawful government actions, and due-process violations. Clients benefit from her ability to frame fact-based narratives, challenge improper conduct, and elevate issues through state and federal systems. This complements her broader portfolio as a gun rights lawyer in Minneapolis, MN, with multidisciplinary capabilities.

About the Company

Lynne Torgerson, Criminal Defense Attorney, is a Minnesota attorney recognized for disciplined legal execution and high-accountability representation. Her practice spans Second Amendment rights, criminal defense, expungements, and civil rights matters. She leverages decades of experience to deliver strategic advocacy, operational clarity, and dependable legal outcomes for clients across Minnesota.