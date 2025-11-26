Financely Scales Structured Trade & Commodity Finance Advisory Practice

MENAFN - GetNews) Firm builds capacity to structure pre export, borrowing base, and receivables backed facilities for mid-market sponsors and traders

GENEVA, Switzerland - 26 November, 2025 - Financely, a corporate finance advisory platform focused on trade and private credit, announced the scaling of its Structured Trade & Commodity Finance Advisory practice. The unit structures and arranges short and medium tenor facilities linked to physical trade flows, converting complex commercial arrangements into bankable term sheets for banks, trade finance funds, and private credit managers.

Structured trade and commodity finance sits between unsecured working capital lines and long tenor project finance. Financely concentrates on pre export and prepayment facilities, borrowing base lines against inventory and receivables, receivables purchase programs, SBLC backed trade loans, and warehouse or collateral management structures. The advisory team works from underlying contracts, logistics, and collateral rather than generic product templates.

The scaled practice targets mid market corporates, traders, and independent sponsors active in commodities, industrial imports and exports, and contract backed trade. Many of these counterparties have visible trade flows and credible counterparties, yet struggle to secure suitable capacity or structure from traditional channels because files do not match the internal requirements of credit, risk, and legal teams.

For each mandate, Financely maps the trade flows and collateral, defines the security and control framework, and designs the facility structure around the actual cash conversion cycle. The firm then prepares lender grade data tapes, financial analysis, and credit memoranda in the format required by bank trade desks and private credit investment committees. Facilities can include senior trade loans, subordinated tranches, or structured working capital lines, depending on the strength of contracts, collateral, and sponsor profile.

Once the structure is defined and documented, Financely runs a controlled placement process with a focused group of institutional lenders whose mandate, ticket size, and jurisdictional appetite fit the transaction. The objective is to minimise noise, obtain actionable feedback from decision makers, and converge on terms that reflect both the commercial realities of the trade and the formal constraints of lender policy.

Financely focuses exclusively on professional counterparties and institutional capital providers. Transactions are placed on a private basis only, and any securities activity is carried out through regulated partners in relevant jurisdictions.

About Financely

Financely is a corporate finance advisory platform focused on trade and working capital transactions, private credit, and structured placements for professional market participants. The firm structures and arranges facilities for mid market sponsors, traders, and corporates across developed, emerging, and frontier markets. Financely is not a bank and does not provide services to retail clients.