A Heartwarming Children's Tale Celebrating Friendship, Courage, And The Beauty Of Being Different

Authors Laura Arunkel and Shaun B. Ford announce the release of their charming new children's book, The Adventures of Squishy Bug and His Circle of Friends, a beautifully illustrated story that inspires children to embrace their uniqueness and open their hearts to new friendships.

Set in the enchanting village of Meadowview, the story follows Squishy Bug, a shy, round, squishy little bug with colorful spots, who feels different from the other bugs in the park. Unsure of how to fit in, Squishy Bug hides behind a tree until a wise old owl encourages him to believe in himself and be brave enough to introduce himself to others.

With themes of diversity, kindness, confidence, and belonging, this delightful picture book reminds young readers that everyone is special in their own way. The illustrations, created with care and imagination, bring each whimsical character to life, from the dancing caterpillar to the cheering lady bug, and from the lively grasshopper to the wise old owl who helps Squishy Bug discover his inner courage.

Families, teachers, and counselors will find this book especially meaningful for supporting early emotional development, classroom connection, social interaction skills, and empathy building among children ages three to eight.

About The Book

In a cozy meadow village surrounded by tall trees and sparkling streams, Squishy Bug dreams of having friends to play with. But being different makes him feel shy, until the Wise Old Owl helps him understand that every bug is unique and special, including him. This story is perfect for bedtime reading, classroom activities, and early emotional learning.

About The Authors

Laura Arunkel, co author and illustrator, lives in Portland, Oregon with her husband Pon, their daughter Sarunya, two dogs, and two cats. Laura enjoys traveling, photography, cooking, gardening, reading, and writing. Her bright and lively illustrations bring Squishy Bug's world to life with charm and imagination.

Shaun B. Ford, co author, lives in Jacksonville, Florida with his wife Shannon, their dog Sophie, and their two sons Kyle and Logan. The family enjoys going to the beach, traveling, and exploring new destinations around the world. Shaun's creative storytelling helped shape the heartfelt adventure of Squishy Bug and his friends.