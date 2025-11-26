Haunting And Tender: A Literary Portrait Of Wrestling With The Humdrum

Nov 26, 2025 - Acclaimed emerging writer Monika Killeen introduces her powerful new book, Edge of Me - a bold, lively and intimate exploration of living a life weighed by the relentless pull of a melancholic core. With prose that moves like poetry and raw honesty that cuts straight to the bone, Monika Killeen invites readers into a world where ordinary days can become battlegrounds with the ever-present drag of a depressive undercurrent.

In Edge of Me, Monika Killeen blends metaphysics, introspection, and lyrical storytelling to follow Myrtle, a woman navigating the tightrope between her inner world and the relentless demands of modern life. Guided - and sometimes challenged - by an invisible force in the form of the narrating ancient witch, Baba Yaga, the book becomes a proverbial“show and tell”, a conversation about what it means to survive the unyielding pull of the darker part of oneself, to feel deeply, to parent, to love, and to lose track of oneself along the way.

More than a narrative, Edge of Me is a companion for anyone who has felt overwhelmed by their own thoughts, or terrified of their own edges. It is a story that speaks softly yet powerfully, reminding us that vulnerability is not weakness but the quiet force that keeps us human.

“Monika Killeen has done it again - brave, intimate, and breathtakingly real,” said one of the early readers,“Edge of Me is the kind of story you want to keep on reading. It's like having a really good conversation with someone who understands you, as a mother, wife, daughter and a friend.”

With its blend of psychological depth, dark humour, and striking emotional clarity, Edge of Me positions Monika Killeen as an unforgettable new storytelling voice. This book is not just read - it is felt.

Edge of Me will be available through all major online retailers globally as well as bookstores across New Zealand from early 2026.

About the Author:

Monika Killeen is a writer and psychotherapist whose work delves into trauma, identity, and emotional recovery. Drawing from her roots in Central Europe and experiences across borders, she brings both cultural depth and psychological insight to her storytelling.

