MOBIATOR Announces Major Expansion And Record-Breaking Black Friday & Cyber Monday Audio Sale

MENAFN - GetNews)MOBIATOR, a rapidly rising car audio and professional sound brand based in New York City, is proud to announce the expansion of its high‐performance car audio lineup and the launch of its biggest Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale to date. With a full range of 8-inch, 10-inch, and 12-inch mid‐bass and mid‐range speakers, as well as an emerging line of PA systems, MOBIATOR is positioned to become one of the most influential new brands in the U.S. audio industry.

Founded with the mission of delivering powerful, clean, and reliable sound for everyday drivers, audio enthusiasts, DJs, installers, and professionals, MOBIATOR has quickly become known for its engineering focus and impact-driven performance. The brand's official website,, now serves as the central hub for nationwide customers seeking high-quality audio equipment at exceptional value.

A New York Brand Built for Real Audio Power

MOBIATOR was built in the heart of New York, inspired by the city's diverse cultures, music styles, and nonstop energy. The company's speaker lineup is engineered to meet the needs of demanding listeners-from hip hop and Latin music lovers to demo drivers and professional installers.

MOBIATOR specializes in:

. High-efficiency speakers with strong vocal clarity

. Heat‐resistant voice coils for long-term performance

. Deep, punchy mid‐bass for door builds and enclosures

. Smooth mid‐range projection ideal for vocals and instruments

. Durable materials designed for daily use and competition-grade builds

The company's 8-inch, 10-inch, and 12-inch speakers have quickly gained a reputation for delivering exceptional loudness, precision, and value compared to competitors.

Expanding Into Professional PA Systems

Beyond car audio, MOBIATOR continues to grow in the professional audio market, offering portable PA speakers, DSP‐powered systems, and replacement woofers used by DJs, churches, schools, bars, and event organizers across the Tri‐State Area. Models such as the PPX708DSP, PPX710DSP, MB‐838, and PRO108MB have already become favorites among local audio professionals.

MOBIATOR's portable and powered PA systems are designed to deliver high output, clear sound reproduction, and durable reliability suitable for indoor and outdoor use.

Record‐Breaking Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals

For 2025, MOBIATOR is preparing its largest sales event ever: the MOBIATOR Black Friday and Cyber Monday Audio Mega Sale. For two days only, customers nationwide will be able to secure deep savings on the brand's most popular speakers, subwoofers, PA systems, and accessories.

Planned promotions include:

. Up to 40% off select models

. Bundle deals for installers and shops

. Exclusive online‐only discounts

. Flash sales on mid‐bass and mid‐range drivers

. Limited‐edition releases and new product drops

. Special pricing for wholesale and dealer accounts

All deals will be available exclusively at .

Commitment to Innovation and Growth

As MOBIATOR continues to expand, the company is investing in new product development, including upgraded DSP technology, high‐power amplifiers, advanced mid‐range drivers, and performance subwoofers. MOBIATOR is also in the process of strengthening its U.S. distribution network and exploring partnerships with car audio retailers in New York, New Jersey, and other states.

“Everything we build is created with the audio community in mind,” said the MOBIATOR management team.“Our goal is simple: deliver powerful sound, offer top-tier value, and stand behind our customers with real support. This year's Black Friday and Cyber Monday will be our biggest celebration of that commitment.”

About MOBIATOR

MOBIATOR is a New York–based car audio and professional sound brand specializing in high‐performance mid‐bass, mid‐range speakers, and PA systems. Designed for enthusiasts, professionals, and everyday music lovers, MOBIATOR products deliver superior clarity, durability, and power at competitive prices. The company continues to expand across the U.S. market with innovative audio solutions and a growing catalog of premium products.

For more information, visit: