Police Arrest Wanted Fugitive In Irbid


2025-11-26 07:08:53
Amman, Nov. 26 (Petra) Criminal Investigation Department officers apprehended a wanted fugitive in the Petra Street area of Irbid Governorate.
The suspect, who has a criminal record and multiple outstanding warrants, was found in possession of a firearm and a quantity of narcotics.

Jordan News Agency

