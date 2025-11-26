Police Arrest Wanted Fugitive In Irbid

Amman, Nov. 26 (Petra) Criminal Investigation Department officers apprehended a wanted fugitive in the Petra Street area of Irbid Governorate.The suspect, who has a criminal record and multiple outstanding warrants, was found in possession of a firearm and a quantity of narcotics.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.