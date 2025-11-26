Kesselrun Resources Announces Shareholder And Court Approval For Plan Of Arrangement With Gold X2 Mining
Cautionary Statements regarding Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements
In this news release, forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, statements regarding: the Arrangement; the receipt of final TSXV approval for the Arrangement; the anticipated timeline for completing the Arrangement; the delisting of Kesselrun's shares from the TSXV following completion of the Arrangement; that the Moss Gold Project, the Huronian Gold Project and the Bluffpoint Gold Project are in a highly prolific and prospective jurisdiction; the terms and conditions pursuant to which the Arrangement will be completed, if at all. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from the potential results discussed in the forward-looking statements.
In respect of the forward-looking statements concerning the Arrangement, Gold X2 and Kesselrun have each relied on certain assumptions that it believes are reasonable at this time, including assumptions as to the ability of the parties to receive, in a timely manner and on satisfactory terms, the necessary regulatory, stock exchange and other third party approvals, and the ability of the parties to satisfy, in a timely manner, the other conditions to the completion of the Arrangement. The Arrangement timeline may change for a number of reasons, including inability to secure necessary regulatory, stock exchange or other third-party approvals in the time assumed or the need for additional time to satisfy the other conditions to the completion of the Arrangement. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release concerning timing.
Risks and uncertainties that may cause such differences include but are not limited to: the risk that the Arrangement may not be completed on a timely basis, if at all; the conditions to the consummation of the Arrangement may not be satisfied; the risk that the Arrangement may involve unexpected costs, liabilities or delays; the possibility that legal proceedings may be instituted against Gold X2, Kesselrun and/or others relating to the Arrangement and the outcome of such proceedings; the possible occurrence of an event, change or other circumstance that could result in termination of the Arrangement; and other risk factors as detailed from time to time and additional risks identified in Gold X2's and Kesselrun's filings with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR+ in Canada (available at ). Failure to obtain the requisite approvals, or the failure of the parties to otherwise satisfy the conditions to or complete the Arrangement, may result in the Arrangement not being completed on the proposed terms, or at all. In addition, if the Arrangement is not completed, the announcement of the Arrangement and the dedication of substantial resources of Gold X2 and Kesselrun to the completion of the Arrangement could have a material adverse impact on each of Gold X2 and Kesslrun's share price, each of Gold X2 and Kesslrun's current business relationships and on the current and future operations, financial condition, and prospects of Gold X2 and Kesselrun.
Gold X2 and Kesselrun expressly disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.
