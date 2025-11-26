403
EU Diplomacy Chief: Efforts Must Focus On Russia's Obligations As The Aggressor
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Nov 26 (KUNA) -- EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas said on Wednesday that "there are few wars in the world where the situation is so clear cut as it is here," calling for "a focus on what Russia the aggressor must do, not what Ukraine the victim must sacrifice."
This came during a press conference held by the EU top diplomat following a meeting of EU foreign ministers dedicated to discussing the Ukrainian file and reviewing the latest diplomatic developments.
Kallas noted that there is broad support for the United States' push for peace, stressing that "we all want this war to end, but how it ends also matters," reaffirming that an immediate and unconditional ceasefire constitutes "the first step to ending the war."
According to an EU statement, the meeting included an intervention by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, who provided a comprehensive overview of the state of negotiations and ongoing international efforts to support his country. Ministers also exchanged views on maintaining pressure on Russia while increasing military and financial support for Ukraine. (end)
