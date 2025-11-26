403
Libyan Parties Urged To Benefit From New UN Roadmap
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Nov 26 (KUNA) -- The United States, Egypt, France, Germany, Italy, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom have appealed to Libyan parties to abide by the new UN roadmap to push ahead with a Libya-led political process toward a unified government and holding polls.
In a joint statement on the situation in Libya, the above-mentioned states said they reaffirm "our commitment to supporting the Libyan people's pursuit of unity, stability, and prosperity - and their aspirations to achieve lasting peace.
"We welcome the Security Council's decision to extend the mandate of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) and the roadmap developed by UN SRSG Hanna Tetteh, and urge all Libyan stakeholders to use this roadmap and UNSMIL facilitation to advance a Libyan-led political process toward unified governance and elections.
"We also affirm our commitment to support increased military and economic coordination between western and eastern Libyan stakeholders. We welcome Libyan efforts to integrate Libya's security forces and urge Libyan leaders to take further steps to expand and institutionalize east-west military coordination and unification," it noted.
"We also urge steps to strengthen Libyan economic institutions, notably the National Oil Corporation (NOC), Central Bank of Libya (CBL), and Audit Bureau.
"In this respect, we commend the appointment of an official chairman of the National Oil Corporation (NOC) via a decree issued on September 29 and the Unified Development Program Agreement signed by representatives of the House of Representatives and High State Council on November 18," according to the statement.
It went to add that these steps have the potential to set Libya on a path toward more sustainable economic policy and greater prosperity, laying the groundwork for successful implementation of the NOC's program to boost energy production and economic growth, bolstering the CBL and Libya's financial stability, and providing for development projects throughout the country with a mutually agreed oversight framework.
It pointed out that increased economic and security integration is essential to ensuring Libya's sovereignty, security, and long-term prosperity and will complement and strengthen the political process.
A strong and prosperous Libya with unified economic, military, and political institutions is in all of "our interests," it concluded. (end)
