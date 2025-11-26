White House Shooting: Two National Guard Members Shot In Washington DC, Trump Orders 500 More Troops - 5 Points

MENAFN - Live Mint) Two West Virginia National Guard members were shot in Washington DC on Wednesday, just blocks from the White House, in what the mayor described as a targeted attack. Nearly 2,200 troops are currently assigned to the joint task force operating in the city, according to the government's latest update, as per the Associated Press.

Here are 5 top updates to know about the Washington DC shooting:

1. FBI Director Kash Patel and Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser said the Guard members were hospitalised in critical condition.

2. West Virginia Gov. Patrick Morrisey initially said the troops had died, but later walked back the statement to say his office was“receiving conflicting reports" about their condition.

3. Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser said,“This was a targeted shooting.”

4. The Trump administration quickly ordered 500 more National Guard members to Washington following the shooting. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said President Donald Trump asked him to send the extra troops.

