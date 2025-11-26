Conor Mcgregor's NFT Challenge To Khabib Fails, Zachxbt Calls Him Out

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Conor McGregor Criticizes Khabib Nurmagomedov Over NFT Drop Featuring Dagestani Cultural Symbols

The rivalry between UFC icons Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov extended into the digital realm as McGregor publicly condemned Nurmagomedov's recent NFT release. The collection prominently featured digital representations of traditional Dagestani“papakhas,” a cultural hat, sparking controversy over the ethics of leveraging cultural symbols for profit.

In a now-deleted post on X, McGregor accused Nurmagomedov of exploiting his late father's memory and Dagestani heritage to scam fans through an online NFT sale. This critique highlights ongoing tensions within the mixed martial arts community regarding the ethics of digital collectibles tied to cultural identity.

Countering McGregor's remarks, onchain investigator ZachXBT responded by pointing out McGregor's own controversial ventures into the crypto space. ZachXBT referenced McGregor's failed attempt to launch a meme coin called REAL in April, which was marketed with staking rewards. The project, however, struggled from inception, raising only 39% of its targeted funds before refunds were issued to disappointed participants. ZachXBT questioned whether McGregor's reputation was similarly being compromised after allegations of using his fame to promote a token and subsequently withdrawing posts after the sale concluded, leaving investors at a loss.

Source: ZachXBT

McGregor's“REAL” token was offered via a sealed-bid auction to prevent bot manipulation, featuring rewards for holders but failed to meet its funding goals amid a broader downturn in the memecoin market. Following the unsuccessful launch, all funds were refunded, emphasizing the difficult environment for new crypto projects at the time.

The broader context of this dispute underscores the changing landscape of crypto-themed collectibles and tokens. Although memecoins surged in popularity throughout 2024, fueled by social media hype and celebrity endorsements, their momentum has sharply declined in 2025. Market data indicates that memecoin market capitalization reached a record low of $39.4 billion in recent weeks, shedding billions in a single day and suffering from the overall bear market conditions that have challenged the sector.

High-profile projects, including those linked to political figures like Donald Trump and Javier Milei, have faced immediate declines or allegations of rug pulls, further tarnishing the sector's reputation. Despite these setbacks, questions remain about whether memecoins will rebound as the crypto market adapts to new investor sentiment and regulatory scrutiny.

Crypto assets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk. Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest.