Russian Troops Refusing To Carry Out Combat Missions In Donetsk Sector Intercept
"Where are they going back to? Where? I'll remotely switch off their radios right now, and they'll get the f**k out at full speed," the senior officer responds.
Judging by the tone of the exchange, Russian forces have failed to make progress toward Ukrainian positions for several days. Because of this, the unit commander threatens to classify all of his soldiers as deserters.Read also: Ukrainian intelligence intercepts call revealing heavy Russian losses in Serebriansky forest
Earlier, Ukrainian intelligence intercepted a call in which a Russian commander threatened to "wipe out" his entire unit after two subordinates in the Novopavlivka sector refused to take part in an assault and abandoned their position.
Illustrative photo: ArmyInform
