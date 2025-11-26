Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russian Troops Refusing To Carry Out Combat Missions In Donetsk Sector Intercept

Russian Troops Refusing To Carry Out Combat Missions In Donetsk Sector Intercept


2025-11-26 07:00:05
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The HUR published the intercept on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

"Where are they going back to? Where? I'll remotely switch off their radios right now, and they'll get the f**k out at full speed," the senior officer responds.

Judging by the tone of the exchange, Russian forces have failed to make progress toward Ukrainian positions for several days. Because of this, the unit commander threatens to classify all of his soldiers as deserters.

Read also: Ukrainian intelligence intercepts call revealing heavy Russian losses in Serebriansky forest

Earlier, Ukrainian intelligence intercepted a call in which a Russian commander threatened to "wipe out" his entire unit after two subordinates in the Novopavlivka sector refused to take part in an assault and abandoned their position.

Illustrative photo: ArmyInform

UkrinForm

